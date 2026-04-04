Ok, so here is my conclusion of working with light in an EMF saturated world with mRNA being delivered via all types of supply chains, such as lipid nanoparticle pharmaceutical enclosed payloads (injectables are one of the common types, but also now indirect via meat, chicken, industrialized protein (fauna based), etc.

Protocol for decontamination, when the enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 nanotech parasite is INTEGRATED into optogenetic cortex:

Ozone headbag, goggles and ear insufflation has been a life saver for me to clear out debris from genomic weapon attack and fungal/mold/inspect debris accumulated by the CCP Red Communist synthetic biology parasite that grows based upon local mass inputs, where the BRAIN parasite sends out tendrils to snatch bugs and other mass constructs that it uses to grow, including food in the mouth via feeding tubulars.

When the nanotech Smart Gu Worm parasite starts to enter the visual cortex, it looks like a picture in picture in the eye that it is growing into… use of ozone and chelators beats back the smart gu worm parasite then use of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit on head and sinus central located with sinus rinse with one nostril pressurized and the other under vacuum with distilled water (local distilled) and calcium-disodium-edta and salts will pull the contamination out as I have previously documented.

I wear yellow blue light blockers polarized to beat back the enemy of the state Smart Gu Worm tech by Red Communist China “invisible arsenal”, especially when behind a smart phone or computer screen. This should not be done for long periods of time and when not behind a screen, wearing normal clear lenses enables blue light to enter and destroy virus… the issue is that some of the dual-use mRNA weaponry modified opsins in the visual cortex to produce gunk (amyloids, plaques, etc) that are activated within the blue light wavelength high frequency window of 370 to 480 or so nanometers)… so you destroy the virus Sars-Cov-2 and other with the UVabc overlapping with the blue light spectra, but at same time synthesize gunk that gets accelerated for production with the photons in the blue light frequency range…

I wear a silver, copper and gold hat that looks normal, this blocks the EMF synchronization of the Smart Gu Worm BRAIN parasite, but not magnetic field or audio or vibration or thought based synchronization and quantum uplink.

I have found that electricity and EMF grows everything faster, including the Red Communist Parasite Smart Gu Worm tech, such that Ns3 DARPA tech can't stop it, if the contamination is past critical mass. So, having a telco and phone system that lets you switch back to 4G LTE while you are decontaminating the Smart Gu Worm below critical mass and then going back to 5G+ when decontamination is below critical mass to reconnect to Ns3 DARPA national security is recommended for most. Of course there are those, including me, who prefer to be independent to an extent, but due to CCP and enemy of the state nanotech, few on earth are able to live this way these days as the body is now the battleground as America has already been pierced. I can give concrete examples in followup briefs. One data point is that Robert McCreight, Retired US Army Intelligence, before his untimely death in 2024 after publishing a report on what Red Communist China has been doing with Nipah Virus Gain of Function GoF work is that by 2050 a normal biological human life expectancy on earth is 30 years.

Fasting is key to control the bioweapon parasite growth, eliminating yeast and added sugar and dead foods… going vegetarian has helped me signiciantly with garlic, onion, cilantro, beetroot and cruciform vegetables and pumpkin seeds, walnuts and berries.

Horseradish root is required to biolgically degrade the graphene oxides

Calcium disodium EDTA is required in food and enteric coated with IV as needed to clear out the heavy metals in everything and nanotech gunk.

Avoid benzoate salts like the plague cause they react with ascorbic acid to make benzene that causes cancer… most foods and drinks have benzoate salts as a preservative …. Buyer beware.

Daily dosing of vitamin c chelator Figure 1: vitamin c and lemon extract, high frequency chelator with none of the preservatives or faux sugars

DNA-TX dosing of all other useful molecules through the DNA-TX H-field services… this tech works very well at the molecular level of non-genomic contaminated cells in the human body, but will not degrade macroscale contamination very well, such that local decontamination required, such as salt baths, dietary changes, fasting, chelators, exercise, thermal cycling, diamagnetic elements

Focus on only consuming high frequency materials, minimize resistance increasing materials (meats)

Antiparasites, ivermectin, fenbendazole, menbendazole, praziquantel, pyramtel pamoate, etc all required in times of unrestricted war. Talk with your competent MD about these solutions that also have off-label use against cancer… which is why corrupt pharma keeps the public dumb to these molecules… sad state of affairs when CCP and enemy of the state captured pharma limits knowledge of these molecules off-label use.

C60 Fullerene and C60 Fullerenol … world strongest known antioxidants. The C60 fullerene version accumulates in mitochondria permanently up to 40% or so.

Hydra killers: Betel nut extract, copper, fenbendazole, salt

NIR and Red Light Heals after degrading contamination