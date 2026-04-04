Okay, so I explored destroying biofilms with ultrasound and that worked, but I could not fit the sondes easily inside of the mouth to nail the Red Communist China enemy of the state BRAIN parasite feeding tubular.

However, this morning after buying a variable frequency toothbrush and waterpik system, I have found that the gum frequency option of the waterpik oral hygiene brand below when applied to the hydra BRAIN parasite feeding tubular with Tom's of Maine toothpaste mint with sodium bicarbonate (salt) nails the hydra brain parasite to the point that I had the brain parasite Gu worm ooze out of my sinus and mouth! Therefore, this tool here is required for anyone looking to decontaminate from the Red Commie Smsrt Gu BRAIN parasite junk that overtakes Ns3 DARPA.

Figure 1: I first utilize the water pik with salt solution, then the toothbrush on teeth settings for teeth then change to gum settings and go over the top of mouth. Then the BRAIN parasite Smart Gu IEEE 1906.1 nanobiotech worm by China starts to squirm around in head and drop out through sinus and top of mouth

Figure 2: toothpaste required to remove Red Communist China Smsrt Gu Worm IEEE 1906.1 nanotech.. liberal application required, espdcially on Gum ultrasonic frequency mode

Figure 3: the Smart Gu Worm IEEE 1906.1 magnetic nanobiochem invisible arsenal weapon of war partial removed in the clear from sinus and mouth after application of ultrasonic frequencies and hydra killing salt and Sars-Cov-2 destroying mint.

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Figure 4: Hydra brain parasite tendrils removed from top of mouth feeding tubular. Note the blood. This was with an ultrasonic toothbrush in a metal building (less EMF).

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After this Smart Gu worm gunk was removed, I could feel the BRAIN parasite tech reconfigure inside head, neck, vagus nerve and stomach to make up for the losses. There is overlap with this invisible arsenal tech by CCP and the “fumes vermis” parasite agglomeration reported in literature, such that the tech in me is a weaponozed version. In 2023-2024 Dollar General had fumes vermis parasite Gu oozing out of product imported from China in a quarantine shelf… guess the weapon grew too fast and exited the product before it could make its’ way into American bodies (lower income and the frugal shopper).