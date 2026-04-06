Decontamination.ai 124 | Red Communist China, The Dragon, War, Rorschach Inkblots and Archon Parasite Technology
Apparently, Red Communist China has automated the deployment of "archon" parasites into the human popululation, working through the Dragon. I tested my decontamination method on Lindt chocolate
Lindt (e.g. French for Gold) chocolate is with the Dragon and Red Communist China works with the Dragon. The symbol / pattern on their chocolate tells all in the clear.
I blessed the chocolate in Hebrew, then ate the chocolate bar, then utilized the sonic waterpik for salt water wash, followed by mint sodium bicarbonate toothpaste by Toms of Maine and then and other salt water wash, where the following parasite, archon, came out after eating the chocolate bar. Salt nails these “archon” parasites that the fallen and Dragon utilize to infiltrate the human body with and apparently, anything with a Dragon logo you can’t trust these days.
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These parasites, will utilize their tendrils to pull in insects, bugs, etc. that have Ns3 DARPA and Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology in them. This includes COVID Strains. So if you get one or many of these Archons in you, then you will have an active ongoing parasite attack pulling-in magnetic and paramagnetic materials from your local environment to grow. If the parasite pulls in a COVID strain of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology then you’ll also be surrounded and enclosed by IEEE 1906.1 nanotech enabled surrogates, in addition to the people with the archon parasite technology in them. Remember industrial espionage technology utilizes IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology and archon parasites to stop and copy, cause those already part of the parasite and IEEE 1906.1 system are disconnected from our creator (e.g. God) and have been disconnected and NO longer able to build (e.g. “+”) so they copy and steal from those still connected to our creator that are building and dose God’s people with their parasite technology to steal and remove them from God.