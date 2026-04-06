Lindt (e.g. French for Gold) chocolate is with the Dragon and Red Communist China works with the Dragon. The symbol / pattern on their chocolate tells all in the clear.

Figure 1: Lindt The Dragon Chocolate, DO NOT EAT IT

I blessed the chocolate in Hebrew, then ate the chocolate bar, then utilized the sonic waterpik for salt water wash, followed by mint sodium bicarbonate toothpaste by Toms of Maine and then and other salt water wash, where the following parasite, archon, came out after eating the chocolate bar. Salt nails these “archon” parasites that the fallen and Dragon utilize to infiltrate the human body with and apparently, anything with a Dragon logo you can’t trust these days.

Figure 2: Archon Parasite technology weaponized by Red Communist China and The Dragon on Earth. These parasites, are what the Rorschach Test, built after WW1 is based upon. These things, get into the human body and grow over time based upon food inputs and then take over the brain and body. It’s ancient technology, that military in-the-know knows all-too-well, especially CIA, DIA and NSA. Keep in mind people with these parasites in them WILL DENY THE PARASITES EXIST, as that keeps people uninformed of the PARASITE attack on humanity.

Figure 3: Rorschach Test, developed by an “inspired” human being after WW1 to identify the parasites in humanity that started WW1.

These parasites, will utilize their tendrils to pull in insects, bugs, etc. that have Ns3 DARPA and Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology in them. This includes COVID Strains. So if you get one or many of these Archons in you, then you will have an active ongoing parasite attack pulling-in magnetic and paramagnetic materials from your local environment to grow. If the parasite pulls in a COVID strain of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology then you’ll also be surrounded and enclosed by IEEE 1906.1 nanotech enabled surrogates, in addition to the people with the archon parasite technology in them. Remember industrial espionage technology utilizes IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology and archon parasites to stop and copy, cause those already part of the parasite and IEEE 1906.1 system are disconnected from our creator (e.g. God) and have been disconnected and NO longer able to build (e.g. “+”) so they copy and steal from those still connected to our creator that are building and dose God’s people with their parasite technology to steal and remove them from God.