I’ve itemized my slides provided to 20 or so oral surgeons and dentists on “invisible war” weapons that are now front-and-center for NOT only military, but civilians. This brief is intended to build awareness of what humanity is actually up against and has been battling at least since WW1.

Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice, but unrestricted war countermeasure information. If you require medical advice consult your legally licensed COMPETENT medical professional.

The full presentation will be published at https://www.decontamination.ai