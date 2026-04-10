Decontamination.ai 125 | Presentation to 20 or so Oral Surgeons and Dentists on "Parasites Seen and Unseen"
Presentation to 20 or so Oral Surgeons and Dentists on "Parasites Seen and Unseen" in Times of Unrestricted War with Red Communist China
I’ve itemized my slides provided to 20 or so oral surgeons and dentists on “invisible war” weapons that are now front-and-center for NOT only military, but civilians. This brief is intended to build awareness of what humanity is actually up against and has been battling at least since WW1.
Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice, but unrestricted war countermeasure information. If you require medical advice consult your legally licensed COMPETENT medical professional.
The full presentation will be published at https://www.decontamination.ai