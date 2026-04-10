Here is a brief on the current decontaminate tote, with salt water, quartz, UV and IR light with ozone, heater and cedar wood that can also be easily fitted with PEMF H-field technology and scalar.

THIS IS VALUE ENGINEERING AT ITS’ FINEST.

Why is the decontamination tote the winner by www.decontamination.ai? Cause it enables you to bolt-on whatever decontamination technology your heart desires. You can easily do your own longitudinal or scalar wave heterodyning, without having to worry about the pesky “critters” that get activated from scalar wave energy/fields on earth…. remember Nikola Tesla tinkered with scalar wave energy/fields and did so successfully in the clean remote regions of Colorado Springs, but when he went down into the swamps of New York City with the bugs and old electrical grid with unclean people, those invisible critters (unseen parasites) nailed him, went into his biofield and then Nikola Tesla lost his mind. The saline salt solution in this decontamination tote system, fragments the unseen critters, so as long as a timer is added, such that the scalar transmitters modulated at the rife frequencies are ON only when you are in the tote, should address that issue. Keep in mind if you are contaminated AVOID scalar fields until you decontaminate then add them, as the scalar field/energy transmitters give life to everything, clean and unclean (e.g. will rapidly grow parasites or turn hydra into super hydra… e.g. the old Greek tales, turn into reality).

Required Materials:

330 gal tote for someone 6 foot or taller or 275 gal tote for someone less than 6 feet tall 10 boards of cedar, fence board 8 ft pan set stainless steel screws, 1/2” length and size 8 self-tapping zip ties, 100 power drill (cordless or corded) with drill set and phillips set screws and tote specific screws to relocate supporting bars razor blade cutter (box opener to cut out opening in sandstone, with calcium silicon tubing spa or pool ozone system based upon UV-ozone bulb that has an air compressor to pull in air, send through light chamber and a bubbler to disperse the ozone into the water UVc bulb for use when not in the tote to disinfect it calcium-disodium-EDTA consumable sodium bicarbonate salt rock salt Dr. Bronner essential oil soap copper gold silver quart crystals PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser (this over-volts nanotech tags) and requires at least 2 to 3 Tesla PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser (low power, for use on sides of tote) Scalar Transmitter on both sides of tote modulated at Rife Frequencies… having the human body in saline water, should stop the “critters” unseen parasites from going into someone utilizing this protocol. I’ll have to verify it… but have high confidence it’ll work. Audio speakers, HiFi

Figure 1: 330 gal tote with 4 concrete bore sample supports, to lift it off the ground. I’m going to add 4 more of these core samples to add further base support… if your ground is NOT electrified due to dirty electrical distribution underground systems, this is NOT necessary and some wood would do the trick.

Figure 2: Ozone unit that has a small air compressor in it with a UV-ozone bulb. I then took some silicon tubing and a bubbler for an ozone system that broke (the bubbler part of the borosilicate glass bubbler broke) and repurposed it for this tote).

Figure 3: the bubbler in the salt water with copper and gold pieces on bottom of tote next to limestone and some quartz pieces. The wood floating is cedar wood from the top deck installation…. more to follow.

The budget for this tote (excluding the gold, silver and copper) is designed to be under $500. Basically, a personal hot tub or salt water pool that lasts a very long time and is portable to a camp or other site…. I’ll be selling the kits for this without the totes at www.decontamination.ai and over time with the totes as a turn-key order…. the issue is the totes cost a lot to ship, but I should be able to add all the parts internal to the tote on shipment to keep the package orderly and neat.

Feedback is welcomed. I have not seen ANYONE on earth do this YET.