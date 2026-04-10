Decontamination.ai 126 | 330 gal Decontamination Tote for Personal Use
Here is a brief on the current decontaminate tote, with salt water, quartz, UV and IR light with ozone, heater and cedar wood that can also be easily fitted with PEMF H-field technology and scalar.
Here is a brief on the current decontaminate tote, with salt water, quartz, UV and IR light with ozone, heater and cedar wood that can also be easily fitted with PEMF H-field technology and scalar.
THIS IS VALUE ENGINEERING AT ITS’ FINEST.
Why is the decontamination tote the winner by www.decontamination.ai? Cause it enables you to bolt-on whatever decontamination technology your heart desires. You can easily do your own longitudinal or scalar wave heterodyning, without having to worry about the pesky “critters” that get activated from scalar wave energy/fields on earth…. remember Nikola Tesla tinkered with scalar wave energy/fields and did so successfully in the clean remote regions of Colorado Springs, but when he went down into the swamps of New York City with the bugs and old electrical grid with unclean people, those invisible critters (unseen parasites) nailed him, went into his biofield and then Nikola Tesla lost his mind. The saline salt solution in this decontamination tote system, fragments the unseen critters, so as long as a timer is added, such that the scalar transmitters modulated at the rife frequencies are ON only when you are in the tote, should address that issue. Keep in mind if you are contaminated AVOID scalar fields until you decontaminate then add them, as the scalar field/energy transmitters give life to everything, clean and unclean (e.g. will rapidly grow parasites or turn hydra into super hydra… e.g. the old Greek tales, turn into reality).
Required Materials:
330 gal tote for someone 6 foot or taller or 275 gal tote for someone less than 6 feet tall
10 boards of cedar, fence board 8 ft
pan set stainless steel screws, 1/2” length and size 8 self-tapping
zip ties, 100
power drill (cordless or corded) with drill set and phillips set screws and tote specific screws to relocate supporting bars
razor blade cutter (box opener to cut out opening in
sandstone, with calcium
silicon tubing
spa or pool ozone system based upon UV-ozone bulb that has an air compressor to pull in air, send through light chamber and a bubbler to disperse the ozone into the water
UVc bulb for use when not in the tote to disinfect it
calcium-disodium-EDTA consumable
sodium bicarbonate salt
rock salt
Dr. Bronner essential oil soap
copper
gold
silver
quart crystals
PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser (this over-volts nanotech tags) and requires at least 2 to 3 Tesla
PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser (low power, for use on sides of tote)
Scalar Transmitter on both sides of tote modulated at Rife Frequencies… having the human body in saline water, should stop the “critters” unseen parasites from going into someone utilizing this protocol. I’ll have to verify it… but have high confidence it’ll work.
Audio speakers, HiFi
The budget for this tote (excluding the gold, silver and copper) is designed to be under $500. Basically, a personal hot tub or salt water pool that lasts a very long time and is portable to a camp or other site…. I’ll be selling the kits for this without the totes at www.decontamination.ai and over time with the totes as a turn-key order…. the issue is the totes cost a lot to ship, but I should be able to add all the parts internal to the tote on shipment to keep the package orderly and neat.
Feedback is welcomed. I have not seen ANYONE on earth do this YET.
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