Decontamination.ai 127 | Initial Site Launched
The initial version of decontamination.ai has been launched with workflow for initial assessment for body, environment and technology.
The initial version of decontamination.ai has been launched with workflow for initial assessment for body, environment and technology.
Please kindly check it out and provide any feedback. There were a large amount of inquiries on the initial placeholder site.
https://www.decontamination.ai
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