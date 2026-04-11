The initial version of decontamination.ai has been launched with workflow for initial assessment for body, environment and technology.

Please kindly check it out and provide any feedback. There were a large amount of inquiries on the initial placeholder site.

Figure 1: In times of genomic war, IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications (dual-use) and contamination (intentional and unintentional) that spreads via bugs, physical items and splinter cell nanotechnology every interface of the human body and mind is an attack vector. decontamination.ai provides insights into some of the world’s most advanced technologies and how to hack your way to congitive independence by jamming and them removing adversarial and nation state control (communism) social credit score systems that are weaponized to covert remove intellectuals that don’t tote the Red Communist China party line or get hacked by enemy of the state IEEE 1906.1 parasites seen and unseen.

https://www.decontamination.ai