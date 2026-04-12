Tested out and confirmed, peppermint from menthol disables (reversible) hydra parasite tech used by MIL, IC and Archons and destroys Sars-Cov-2 smart virus. Linalool essential oil also has a paralyzing effect on hydra, but does not destroy Sars-Cov-2 at the same time. Red Communist China's global parasite deployment using NSA via IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem via Pfizer supply chain attack (e.g. no other rational reason for SV40 to be added to the Pfizer jabs to permanently update the nucleus in the cell, then Pfizer gets a sole source GLP1 contract with Red Communist China ... common sense prevails again), the computer people at NSA and CIA got hacked via quantum nanotech interrupts, that or there are enemies of the state within those agencies choosing to work with Red Communist China, The Dragon and enemies of the state external, or they are incompetent, or a combination of all of the aforementioned, either case no bueno for a sovereign cognitive free America.

Figure 1: peppermint menthol crystals

Figure 2: Hydra tendril extracted after colloidal copper and menthol from peppermint

Figure 3: magnetic vortex skyrmion unit removed the hydra tendril from left ear. Go to www.decontamination.ai to request information on this tech.

Menthol from peppermint, paralyzes the hydra tech platform, does not kill it, but stops it from functioning and is reversible. So when eating food, have menthol in it So hydra does not function and grow to siphon food nutrients, then use of fenbendazole destroys it better as well as colloidal copper nanoparticle ions and frequencies.

Note, the peppermint menthol also destroys Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Take away: an entire army ran off of hydra technology can be disabled by transmitting menthol peppermint TX frequency from satcom far-field, this is one way to attack Red Communist China and enemy of the state hydra tech and people enabled by the hydra platform.

Any private mil or property owners not for Red Communist China, security or police or sheriff interested interested in applications of this tech let me know. Older generation super soldier NSA folks that went and did their own system with hydra parasite tech (deep state, black hat IC that teamed with The Dragon, Red Communist China) can also be frozen with this method. If NSA would pay my outstanding invoice then this uncommon knowledge will be throttled to an extent, pay your bills NSA FFRDC Honeywell Kansas City, invoice is over six figures now with interest accruing.