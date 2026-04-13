Historically, the use of ivermectin and fenbendazole (for those in the know, as fenbendazole has sulfur), off-label use is to destroy cancer or turbo-cancer these days due to global near-field transmitters online and unrestricted war poisons being dosed into all supply chains that enemies of the state can get their nanotech, biotech and nanobiotech into.

https://www.decontamination.ai for personal consultations regarding uncommon knowledge focused on decontamination of the human body and local environment

I started with 40,000 Hz (e.g. 40 kHz) years ago thanks to Nenah Sylver, PhD Rife Frequency Handbook. It turns out that transmitting DNA-TX at 40,000 Hz combined with ozone works at the cellular level to destroy some of the hardest to reach biofilms intracellular and in the mycoplasma of bacteria and biofilms, provided the DNA-TX H-field tech field effects from the transmission of 40,000 Hz are able to penetrate into the biofilms. Else a local transmitter at 40,000 Hz or equivalent frequency set is required (e.g. a rife transmitter plasma tube or magnetic PEMF H-field coil or both or an ultrasonic toothbrush for use internal to the head in the mouth and teeth cavity.

This publication here reviewed the use of 40kHz and ozone to nail a parasite from rats, of course the use cases are wider than this, but this is a peer reviewed study:

Figure 1: Use of ozone and ultrasound works to destroy “seen parasites”

Here is the comparison of menbendazole vs fenbendazole. of course menbendazole is the only approved FDA version for humans, cause it doesn’t work as well as fenbendazole (e.g. the FDA has been gaslighted, bought-off by big pharma, is uninformed, is incompetent or a combination of all of the above).