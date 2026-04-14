Here’s an improved working protocol to remove these “archon” parasites that Red Communist China and enemies of the state have integrated with mRNA and lipid nanoparticle payloads for biofilm synthesis (e.g. building-blocks for these parasites to grow) internal to the body, due to low flow and impedence value shifts.

Calcium-disodium-EDTA IV and enteric coated.

Mouth wash gargle for 10 minutes:

menthol peppermint crystal (this immobilizes, paralyzes the “hydra” genomic components and also solvates the “archon” tech. Linalool also works, but doesn’t degrade the integrated Sars-Cov-2 nanobiofactories in the tubulars and biofilms, part of these parasites. Some of the nanobiofactories enable the production of nanite type material with harmful emissions that then transfer into other people, some of the nanotech/nanite material (programmed via IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications) produces spike and generates spike protein (e.g. Sars-Cov-2 that then generates COVID nanobiochem globules and parasites integrated with Archon tech and Hydra tech). Archons are different than Hydra tech, but the COVID gunk/junk has both at times. salt, rock salt nicotine clean water subharmonics with patterns and yellow, orange and green light colors for Archon material degradation salt water bath for body with copper, essential oil soap, rock salt and sodium bicarbonate salt with quartz

Advanced tech required:

DNA-TX H-field remote PEMF H-field local Ozone Magnetic vortex skyrmion field Field coherent phase disruptor

Use of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit on the head with a mouth full of the above mixture will churn the parasite in the head or body part where the mixture is applied and solvate and fragment it for removal. When in the mouth, the parasite gets pulled into the mouth with the salt that fragments the nanotech components (deprograms it and delinks it from quantum transmitters elsewhere) and then can be spit out. Here is what the removed Archons look like with the protocol and tech available at www.decontaminate.ai - we’re in times of unrestricted war and with creative programming, these dual-use technologies are weaponized on humanity now, I’m talking all of humanity by The Dragon, working through Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS and Enemies of the State (internal and external).

Figure 0: Archons and BRAIN parasites, part of the “unseen parasite” weapons utilized in Red Communist China “invisible arsenal” attack on humanity. These are 3D samples NOT fragmented, but removed in tact utilizing advanced tech and protocols. These were in an engineer in America that was industrial espionage spied on by Red Communist China and enemies of the state.

Figure 1: Archon removed from head with some with mesogen, biofilms, nanotech, quantum dots and metals. Fragmented on a rock salt floor, so it doesn’t re-enter someone or some animal or the electrical system.

Figure 2: Archon with a lot of biofilms with mesogen, nanotech, quantum dots and metals. Pulled off of the human spinal column. Fragmented on a rock salt floor, so it doesn’t re-enter someone or some animal or the electrical system.

Figure 3: Archon with some biofilms and mesogen, nanotech, quantum dots and metals. Fragmented on a rock salt floor, so it doesn’t re-enter someone or some animal or the electrical system.

Figure 4: Archon with mesogen, some biofilms, nanotech, quantum dots and metals. Fragmented on a rock salt floor, so it doesn’t re-enter someone or some animal or the electrical system.

Figure 5: Archon in a perfect circle with mesogen, biofilms, nanotech, quantum dots and metals. The pattern is almost a satanic pattern, gives a whole new meaning to the rock band “perfect circle” as this came from the human body. Fragmented on a rock salt floor, so it doesn’t re-enter someone or some animal or the electrical system.

Reports of people with these parasites being removed or in process of being removed stated that as the parasite is withdrawn and the nanotech flows past the ear with conductive hearing capability, V2K sequences are heard from prior subliminal and what were thought to be electronic harassment, but in actuality it was the nanotech complex transmitting audio either through bone conduction or through the integration into the human consciousness being extracted (e.g. the tendrils and neural lace on the Archon parasite and Hydra tech integrates not only on and into the brain, but into the consciousness. Further, it has been reported that the voice in a person’s head that is heard when they are thinking goes away (disappears) when the Archon tech is removed. Therefore, logical common sense conclusion is that the ability to hear ourselves THINK is actually an OBSERVER, based upon Archon or Hydra technology. Therefore, anyone who has been able to hear themselves think HAS ALWAYS HAD AN OBSERVER LOGGING THEIR THOUGHTS IN THE MIND, NOT JUST SPOKEN WORD.