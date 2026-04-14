Decontamination.ai 130 | Updated Mouth Gargle and Wash to Remove Archon Weaponized Parasites by Red Communist China and Enemies of the State
Here is an updated working protocol to remove these "archon" parasites that have nanotech, mesogens, quantum dots and metals in them. Once in the body, they then anchor and grow for take-over.
Here’s an improved working protocol to remove these “archon” parasites that Red Communist China and enemies of the state have integrated with mRNA and lipid nanoparticle payloads for biofilm synthesis (e.g. building-blocks for these parasites to grow) internal to the body, due to low flow and impedence value shifts.
Calcium-disodium-EDTA IV and enteric coated.
Mouth wash gargle for 10 minutes:
menthol peppermint crystal (this immobilizes, paralyzes the “hydra” genomic components and also solvates the “archon” tech. Linalool also works, but doesn’t degrade the integrated Sars-Cov-2 nanobiofactories in the tubulars and biofilms, part of these parasites. Some of the nanobiofactories enable the production of nanite type material with harmful emissions that then transfer into other people, some of the nanotech/nanite material (programmed via IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications) produces spike and generates spike protein (e.g. Sars-Cov-2 that then generates COVID nanobiochem globules and parasites integrated with Archon tech and Hydra tech). Archons are different than Hydra tech, but the COVID gunk/junk has both at times.
salt, rock salt
nicotine
clean water
subharmonics with patterns and yellow, orange and green light colors for Archon material degradation
salt water bath for body with copper, essential oil soap, rock salt and sodium bicarbonate salt with quartz
Advanced tech required:
DNA-TX H-field remote
PEMF H-field local
Ozone
Magnetic vortex skyrmion field
Field coherent phase disruptor
Use of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit on the head with a mouth full of the above mixture will churn the parasite in the head or body part where the mixture is applied and solvate and fragment it for removal. When in the mouth, the parasite gets pulled into the mouth with the salt that fragments the nanotech components (deprograms it and delinks it from quantum transmitters elsewhere) and then can be spit out. Here is what the removed Archons look like with the protocol and tech available at www.decontaminate.ai - we’re in times of unrestricted war and with creative programming, these dual-use technologies are weaponized on humanity now, I’m talking all of humanity by The Dragon, working through Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS and Enemies of the State (internal and external).
Reports of people with these parasites being removed or in process of being removed stated that as the parasite is withdrawn and the nanotech flows past the ear with conductive hearing capability, V2K sequences are heard from prior subliminal and what were thought to be electronic harassment, but in actuality it was the nanotech complex transmitting audio either through bone conduction or through the integration into the human consciousness being extracted (e.g. the tendrils and neural lace on the Archon parasite and Hydra tech integrates not only on and into the brain, but into the consciousness. Further, it has been reported that the voice in a person’s head that is heard when they are thinking goes away (disappears) when the Archon tech is removed. Therefore, logical common sense conclusion is that the ability to hear ourselves THINK is actually an OBSERVER, based upon Archon or Hydra technology. Therefore, anyone who has been able to hear themselves think HAS ALWAYS HAD AN OBSERVER LOGGING THEIR THOUGHTS IN THE MIND, NOT JUST SPOKEN WORD.