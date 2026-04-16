Over the past two days, I tested out the decontamination tote with a “Vogel” crystal. I’m completing the build of some enhanced bug zappers and magnetic salt lamps and decided to add in some “Vogel” crystals to an order to test out the different diameter sizes on the crystals vs. having a resonator (oscillator) with two pointed ends, all pure quartz.

So, for the test what I did was add a quartz clear “Vogel” crystal hand-cut with a transmitter system connected to the crystal on top of the tote vibrational isolated and pointed it at the center of the decontamination tote with the transmitter sequence for “healing” based upon a rife sequence overlaid with scalar information.

I placed my body in the tote 330 gal such that I was floating and then looked at the point of the vogel crystal with both eyes, popping my frontal cortex of the brain inhaling and exhauling, while moving towards it and touching the tip to my nose and forehead. After I did that my body was cohered to the crystal. I then went back to the center of the tote and as the frequencies transmitted changed, my body would move NOT on its’ own, but per the “Vogel” crystal scalar rife modulated sequences being amplified and cohered to my body. I then was moved toward the crystal without me doing anything (e.g. I did not swim toward it, push myself toward it, etc. it was like a gravitational pull, what it felt like, but in the x-axis direction, horizontal).

Then my body began to shake violently and a bunch of the Red Communist China Smart Gu Worm/Archon parasite tech came out of my mouth... you can remove the tech by over-frequencing it at the right pattern in salt water such that it gets fragmented. Found this out a day ago.

It is KNOWN that quartz is made of silica and oxygen, which is also in our bodies and also that which the military and intelligence community has built-out an impedence control crystal system based upon mesogens for the population, but Red Communist China and enemies of the state have pierced the “impedence control system” with their “invisible arsenal” (e.g. what happened to me) except that I lived through it).

Here is what a simple “Vogel” crystal configuration looks like that is “safe” to work with for anyone interested. I’ll list some “Vogel” crystals for sale at www.decontamination.ai later today for those interested.

How to work with crystals, basics:

Salt water clears the crystal, erases the memory stored in it when set in UV light and in salt water. The large end is the receiving end The small end is the transmitting end The volume (e.g. size, quality (e.g. number of small O-Si-O triangles inside of the crystal) and number of cuts six to mid twenties determines the amplification. Treat a “Vogel” crystal with good intent, as it amplifies intent and spectra inputs, else you may hurt yourself or others unintentionally. “Vogel” crystals are by all means dual-use technology and amplify Royal Raymond Rife’s work. I took me some time to figure this out, but now that I’ve got it figured out now I know why few talk about “Vogel’ crystals besides military, cause they can heal or kill depending upon use case, an entire city if amplifed with a near field transmitter at the wrong frequencies.

Simple tutorial on how to work with a vogel crystal that you can get at www.decontamination.ai and keep in mind these are NOT perfect cut Vogel crystals or made by anyone directly associated with Vogel. I’m 2 degrees separated from Dr. Marcel Vogel and did NOT directly work with him, but am studying his work from a highly technical and advanced background, grounded in ethics, cause it is “dual” use tech that makes a sniper rifle looks like a kids’ toy.

Place the supplement material in a borosilicate glass jar for healing Place the large end of the Vogel crystal in the jar in the supplement material, in this case it is MSM crystals with sulfur in them Place your body in front of the transmitting end and that’s it.

Figure 1: Vogel crystal in MSM

Figure 2: Vogel crystal in MSM crystal touching.

Note, the borosilicate glass has cracked on some use cases when the quart crystal is placed in it. The borosilicate glass shields the input of the crystal from any unwanted external spectra as it is a field coherent disruptive material (due to the boron in it).

Regarding the magnetic field synchronization, utilizing a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit, ultrasonic toothbrush with sodium bicarbonate mint tooth paste, after some biofilms dropped out “blood” coagulated with nanotech started to be remove (e.g. source of headache and synchronization with magnetic fields in left side of BRAIN, part of the Red Communist China smart Gu worm hydra/archon parasite tech platform). So, if you have a headache, it could be a bug (literally) with blood and nanotech mixed-up with parasites, thanks to “unrestricted war” with Red Communist China, everything and anything apparently being weaponized against America.

As a further insight, the whole “staff” with a crystal on it… well I understand how that tech now works, based upon tinkering with these “Vogel” crystals and diamagnetics with patterns. Basically, the staff is an accumulator rod of types and can have coils around it linked to the crystal that amplifies the “intent” of the holder or what the crystal or “crystals” in the staff or rod have been quantum information theory QIT imprinted with. The ancient “Egyptians” had a pinecone type of “Vogel” crystal that was used for control by their ruling class I think… you can see that in these ancient hyierglyphs:

Figure 3: Ancient Egyptian art, one hand holds a “Vogel” type crystal in the hand and the other hand has a near-field energy accumulator that is pulling in energy from the void, such that the energy is transmitted through the pinecone crystal, it is also used in communications (e.g. crystals, quartz, etc. in modern day electronics via different methodology). [1]

List of References:

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/AlternativeHistory/comments/v359r4/why_are_these_purses_in_ancient_egyptian_and/?rdt=37808