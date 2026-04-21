I’ve updated the presentation made to a panel of oral surgeons and dentists earlier this month with new slides and photographs of tendril systems removed from the adversarial Red Communist China BRAIN parasite technology that integrates into the HEAD of a human being for internal take-over and poach into Red Communist China Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AIBCPS via quantum nanobiochem parasite technology platforms that are being dosed into exported pharmaceuticals, supply chain contaminated pharmaceuticals and meat supplies owned or vaccinated by Red Communist China linked pharmaceuticals.

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Figure 1: Tendrils of BRAIN parasite that respond to magnetic field (e.g. graphene and heavy metal containing) from head of person, pulled through eyeball and optogenetic through left side of head and ear. In otherwords, by placing magnetic vortex skyrmioni unit on top of head this parasite with tendrils was drawn out of the person’s head and it had attachments into the left eye and left ear as reported.