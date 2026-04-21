Decontamination.ai 132 | Parasites Seen and Unseen V1.2 with Tendrils Removed via Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Equipment
Updated the slide deck on Parasites Seen and Unseen presented to a panel of oral surgeons and dentists documenting with evidence the Enemy of the State BRAIN parasite technology, part of Neurostrike.
I’ve updated the presentation made to a panel of oral surgeons and dentists earlier this month with new slides and photographs of tendril systems removed from the adversarial Red Communist China BRAIN parasite technology that integrates into the HEAD of a human being for internal take-over and poach into Red Communist China Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AIBCPS via quantum nanobiochem parasite technology platforms that are being dosed into exported pharmaceuticals, supply chain contaminated pharmaceuticals and meat supplies owned or vaccinated by Red Communist China linked pharmaceuticals.
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