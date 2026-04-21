Ozone Protocol Updated V1.2

Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice, if you need medical help, talk to your COMPETENT and legally licensed Medical Doctor MD. This is how to get clean and have a clear eye on a dirty (unclean) earth that is low frequency and high resistance (e.g. “sticky”).

Figure 1: Tip-of-The spear decontamination site www.decontamination.ai for clean people and environments.

15 minute session with magnetic vortex skyrmion equipment to disrupt biofilms Wash mouth with salt water and utilize a water pik type device between the teeth. Drink distilled water (distill it yourself with a stainless steel high quality distiller) with calcium-disodium-EDTA, bromelain, tumeric, ascorbic acid (ester lipid soluble form), blended with organic protein powder and coffee with chicory. Let this digest for a couple of hours Wash mouth with salt water, utilize water pik type device between the teeth, on gums and on top of mouth and tongue. Brush teeth (using ultrasonic vibratory toothbrush) with peppermint toothpaste with sodium bicarbonate in it or add it in. I choose to utilize non-fluoride to have a clear eye (e.g. pineal gland, which enables me to hack the world better these days). Then drink some clean water from a well or distilled with electrolytes added back in (no sugars) Then utilize ozone insufflation ear and headbag After the ozone insufflation into ears and headbag, then take the ozonated water 500 to 1000 mL and do a sinus rinse with it utilizing a pressurized push and vacuum pull system. Then do sinus rinse again with distilled water to clear out salts and metals. The distilled water may burn as it is extremely powerful leeching solvent, but it will remove metals and associated ions that were left-over from the sinus saline and calcium-disodium-EDTA rinse.

REPEAT DAILY

NOTES & SUPPORTING MATERIAL

When doing the nasal irrigation vacuum & pressurize, one nostril is under vacuum and the other is under pressure. If there is a mass-balance ERROR water will go in and not leave as it is filling-up the SINUS cavities and then will flow. However, if it DOES not flow out within a normal period of time, this indicates that there is a weaponized niBMI dosed via nasal swab or air inhalation that has grown through the nasal and sinus into the BRAIN for niBMI hostile take-over. If this is the case, then rinse again with distilled water after the saline and calcium-disodium-EDTA to dilute down any solution that went into the BRAIN via the enemy of the state dosed niBMI as the salt will clot the blood in the BRAIN and result in magnetic field synchronization for the BRAIN parasite technology.

If there is nanotechnology being removed integrated within synthetic biology, then it will look like this sample here removed via vacuum, where the sinus cavity had been filled and blocked by synthetic biology and was NOT functional, but appears clear on all conventional medical imaging and is NOT detectable via conventional medical tests.



Figure 2: magnetic nanotech removed from sinus rinse vacuum side plugging sinus cavity and part of niBMI invasive system. Due to use of ozone taking the rGO and contamination back to GO it is WHITE.

Figure 2: magnetic nanotech removed from sinus rinse vacuum side plugging sinus cavity and part of niBMI invasive system. Due to use of ozone taking the rGO and contamination back to GO it is WHITE and because of METALS it SINKS in SALT WATER!

The above works better because it busts up the biofilms and oral integration of the parasites seen and unseen deployed in times of unrestricted war and is my current working sequence. I’ll be publishing this for purchase at www.decontamination.ai with the kit of equipment for anyone looking at a turn-key solution.

Remember these seen and unseen invisible arsenal parasites are IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem integrated and being in an EMF shielded environment from the external Kalman filters (each C40 reinventing cities is selected to be boosted with healthy frequencies via SATCOM and ELF transmitters, the non-C40 reinventing cities are NOT being boosted with healthy frequencies, but degraded per AI algorithms. Therefore, residing in an EMF secure environment with your own local transmitters and DNA-TX H-field assets is required to be healthy anywhere on earth when being independent and not an IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications integrated person (e.g. cyborg). If you’re part of NATO system with Ns3 DARPA that should keep you safe from communism, but then again, I got attacked in America where Red Communist China pierced National Security systems, so I have zero trust and am actively working to find the baseline (e.g. closest to the truth) of what’s going on on earth, literally, not buying what the Media tells me or what I read, but discerning and utilizing sound logic to eliminate faux roots of perceived reality. One must have a clean mind and body to do this, earth is full and it is contaminated severely, so this requires ACTIVE countermeasures, decontamination, detox, etc. which is why FEW on earth now have a CLEAR eye. It is so dirty and unclean on earth that even the Intelligence Community IC has a CLOUDED EYE.

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