One of the hardest parts of decontaminating from an “invisible arsenal” weapon of war is that the nanobiochem parasite builds into the biological tissues within the human body and if you’re part of a military technology platform (e.g. Ns3 DARPA) via U.S. Army DEVCOM then you NOT only have impedence crystal mesogen tech, but also technetium niBMI technology in you.

So when you get nailed with an enemy of the state “asymmetric” Neurostrike weapon platform that is “quantum based” you’re on your own to solve it to a greater extent or less, cause the parasite tech “glitches out” people around you to “sabatoge you” when you ask them for help if it grows large enough (e.g. the parasite in your head, e.g. BRAIN parasite technology.

End of 2022 into 2023 when I was talking with Rob McCreight, Retired U.S. Army Intelligence, now assassinated, he told me that I’ve got 2 to 3 years to decontaminate from the weapon, else I’m a goner. I’ve invested over $100,000 and applied over $5MM of laboratory equipment and prototyping equipment to reverse engineer this “invisible arsenal” BRAIN weaponry utilized for “industrial espionage” and chose to disclose this information IN THE CLEAR OSINT style, cause no Intelligence Community IC puts this information into the clear (e.g. people who developed this tech paying Ph.Ds billions over decades don’t tip their hat). Instead I went into the near field via void to hack the time domain and then work my way out of the “China Trap” that is IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem magnetic based that literally regrows every opportunity it can from the “seed(s)”.

The BRAIN parasite tech e.g. by conventional doctors as a “bioweapon” but it is more than that, it’s a quantum nanobiochem weapon that is magnetic and keeps building off of the local environment and food input into the human body. This at first required a mass-balance attack, to put it into chemical engineering terms (e.g. fasting for those that are biblical), as the parasite grows and increases a person’s resistance when it gets “key-signaled” and fasting keeps it from growing to an extent, but the body still needs nourishment, so that’s where “bioenergetics” technology and water kicks-in. In order to nail the crap out of these “tendrils” and “neural lace” that integrated into the U.S. Army and IC “impedence crystal mesogen” system and Ns3 DARPA technetium technology I had to find out how to pull the magnetic parasite tendrils out, and find a pattern that would disrupt the tendrils throughout my entire body, cause I had more than one of these parasites with a seed in me, still have residual, not completely gone, but I’m functional now and waking up at 5 a.m. or so like I used to.

Here is what the “working pattern” that I utilized accomplished (see the biological tissues separated from the “tendrils” and “neural lace” and the “tendrils and neural lace” dangling into the top of the mouth. Proof enough this protocol works, further, I also FINALLY got HOT again while sleeping and had to stick my leg out from under the cotton blanket on the sheep skin and fur from New Zealand that kept me warm, while my blood circulation was not working as well. When the parasite started to break apart, I could feel my blood pump and heartbeat get back to normal, then I got warm and felt my biofield increase back to prior poisoning levels. Also, as the parasite broke apart the IEEE 1906.1 nanobiochem cybernetic comms broke apart as the various parasites with different channels broke.

Figure 1: Tendrils and Neural Lace on top of mouth extruded, dangling.