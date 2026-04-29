Decontamination.ai 135 | Ice, Sleet & Snow Melt Laboratory Analysis from America - Barium, Boron, Aluminum, Manganese, Lead, Chromium, Cobolt & Iron Detected
Here are the heavy metals detected from a sample of ice, sleet & snow melt sampled and reported by an American in the fly-over states.
Keep in mind, my work is in Direct Air Capture DAC and associated upcycling of pollutants through www.reactwell.com so this is in my line if work and scope to review as these contaminates need to be purged from any air flow filtration systems utilized in combined DAC and photoelectrochemical reactor systems that pull in input molecules from a “polluted” atmosphere. The lead is from Red Communist China and India coal power plants (largest % is from Red Communist China).
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