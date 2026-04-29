Keep in mind, my work is in Direct Air Capture DAC and associated upcycling of pollutants through www.reactwell.com so this is in my line if work and scope to review as these contaminates need to be purged from any air flow filtration systems utilized in combined DAC and photoelectrochemical reactor systems that pull in input molecules from a “polluted” atmosphere. The lead is from Red Communist China and India coal power plants (largest % is from Red Communist China).

Figure 1: This is in ice, which falls from the space above us that contains air. The condensation in the space that has air molecules also has heavy metals. The air we breathe is TOXIC on earth now.