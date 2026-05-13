E. Coli has been modified to synthesize spider silk protein, fact. Goats have been modified to produce spider silk proteins in their milk, fact. I don’t drink goat milk. Tobacco and Potatoes have been modified to produce spider silk proteins, fact (I just learned this).

I’ve been looking at various attack vectors and one that would be a slow-kill attack would be to take GMO’d E.Coli and put that into people via supply chain attacks. The following reported weird E.Coli outbreaks only reported that E.Coli was found in products, not the actual truth that the E.Coli was probably Genetically Modified Organism GMO’d that was then weaponized and dosed in the food supply. Remember we’re in times of unrestricted war so if you hear about E.Coli in the news, think, hmm, well was that natural E.Coli from nature or lab engineered GMO’d E.Coli in times of unrestricted war with Red Communist China and enemies-of-the-state that prefer bio-tech and nano-bio-tech asymmetric attack vectors these days.

Worse, what if the COVID KNOWN DNA supply chain contamination in the mRNA jabs that were packaged in lipid nanoparticles that were ligand tagged to bind and deliver payloads into specific organs, including the BRAIN were dosed with GMO’d E.Coli DNA that modified cells in the brain behind the blood-brain-barrier BBB to synthesize this weird spider silk protein. Embalmers since the COVID Jabs went out have been reporting these weird amyloid plaques, but have they sequenced them against E.Coli with spider silk proteins that malfunction to produce hard to remove plaques, unless the spider silk protein sequence is transmitted and degrades the material and then the contaminated cells are sent apoptosis signals or senescence then apoptosis signals. Of course the virus Sars-Cov-2 and the malfunctioning vaccines that keep on producing spike proteins cause plaques to form as well, but perhaps the combination of the Sars-Cov-2 plaques and the spider silk DNA mRNA modified is what is slow-killing and baffling medical doctors MDs. That’s pretty high on the 2+ factor attack list that CCP and enemies of the state prefer to utilize, so yes, the truth is Sars-Cov-2 kills, but is amplified in killing when mRNA lipid nanoparticles are payloaded with GMO’d spider silk E. Coli DNA fragments and ligand tagged to be delivered into the BRAINS of non-CCP Han Chinese globally.

My professional opinion: I think the plaques are engineered DNA fragments packaged with mRNA contained in lipid nanoparticles that were tagged to specific organs in the body on purpose as part of a global experiment by groups attacking the pandemic supply chain roll-out to experiment on humanity. Nothing else makes any rational sense, anyways since the militaries of the world have humanity on a cyborg future by 2050 the use of spider silk and the strength of it for an exoskeleton/endoskeleton makes perfect sense given its’ weight and performance factors relative to steel… so if you want to take out an enhanced military with spider silk, transmit the protein degrade frequencies and the super soldiers will be normal soldiers if at all able to move or function as the biological is probably so dependent upon the spider silk protein complex web within their body that they’re 100% dependent on it, there are few other attack vectors that work as well as far-field mortal oscillatory rate MOR or harmonic or subharmonic vibratory frequency of a given polymer or element. Proteins are complex to say the least, slight genomic modifications render a protein useless or into a different configuration or spin/torsion or vibratory configuration that has significant impacts on the organism containing the protein.

Protein sequence in audio for spider silk proteins variations

Figure 1: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=VT8PvsfDboc&si=YXXQ34mXqh8RS9dp

Acoustical fingerprints of MERS, SARS, COVID-19 and COVID-19 G614 Spike Proteins