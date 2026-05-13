Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KLM211's avatar
KLM211
21h

They have been sky spraying Silk Protein for some time. Implanting alien and parasitic circuitry.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture