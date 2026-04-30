I’ve been optimizing ozone sessions and have further refined a better protocol that degrades the contamination in me faster. Keep in mind I was poisoned with parasites seen and unseen, or as some call “implants” the ancient Archon based technology that the USG got from the Nasis after WW2 (Prior to this the U.S. Government didn’t believe the technology existed, now military and intelligence community IC know it exists and have been working with Archon based technology since Project Paperclip, the issue is these parasites spread and the U.S. Government now has a parasite problem on their hands). If you haven’t figured it out yet, the global pharmaceutical corporations also have a parasite problem on their hands as do their customers… in other words, the whole world has a parasite problem these days and these parasites are utilized in times of “unrestricted war” as it is part of 5th generation cognitive warfare techniques to attack the BRAINs of an enemy and is Red Communist China PLA MSS go-to weapon of war, parasites and implants that cause cognitive dysfunction and reduce the frontal lobe function of their enemies to try to defeat them before they can figure it out.

Figure 1: Example of a sequence in far-field signals known by computer scientists as Recamán's sequence [1]

Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice, if you need medical advice, seek a COMPETENT legally licensed medical professional. This is bio/nano/parasite countermeasures utilized in 5th generation cognitive warfare that defeats Ns3 DARPA national security technology (e.g. nano being defeated by implants and drug tech).

Okay, so back to the point on ozone optimization to maximize impact:

DO NOT EAT food within prior eight hours of ozone session Soak body in a salt water bath Apply magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to body after salt water bath under UVab light (killing pathogens) and Infrared Light system (healing) Drink a litre of distilled water that has been poured into a glass containing copper, silver and gold with some quartz crystals Start with oxygen ear insufflation and head bag first utilizing over-the-counter equipment that is made for ozone for 40 minutes Turn on the ozone generator and let it run for 15 to 30 minute session Then drink the ozonated water and end the session. Make sure to slosh the water around in the mouth and ensure it hits the top of mouth. Tilt head back and let water flow towards back of head region.



Important Note: DNA-TX H-field being ran in the background and diamagnetic local force field active around the ozone equipment and session.

The initial run of oxygen into the body with the distilled water gets fluids moving better, then addition of ozone helps to disrupt biofilms, parasites and other contamination, including genomic.

List of References

[1] CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=181368560