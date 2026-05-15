If you dose a person with genetically modified fungus, tuned to a specific frequency range, current electronic warfare fungus is tuned to 823 through 829 Hz and that also enables MHz interaction and also the world’s largest ELF transmitter by CCP in China to transmit at night and wake-up people at times when their REM sleep cycle kicks in causing sleep deprivation, then local transmitters within the MHz range can also attack the person to slow-kill them as part of unrestricted war tactics.

Figure 1: Weaponized fungus that is tuned to MHz spectra and Hz spectra for both local transmitters and ELF transmitter interaction. This tech is utilized to degrade a specific person (e.g. transmit at night to keep them awake and in pain).

Fungus is destroyed by Vitamin C, but if you get fungus in your brain, the use of a spiked wave form at these critical resonance frequencies, if it is weaponized fungus that is typically tuned to 823 through 829 Hz range will destroy the fungus and then of course it needs to still be removed.

Figure 2: Fungal spores and hyphal [2]

Some clients have reported cracking sounds and then stuff popping out of their head, that’s possibly fungus, grows in light and dark environments, rapidly with sugar and yeast inputs in unclean food diets, grows rapidly with milk and is persistent state when integrated into the human body.

Figure 3: hyphae of fungus and review of internal components of the hyphae

The fungus will grow in the near field, so part of the attack vector that enemies of the state do is to dose someone with EW tuned fungus via some food supply or aersolized in the room, then the person’s home, work and vehicle environment is dosed with a near-field transmitter field to grow the fungus rapidly and cognitively grow it throughout the Ns3 DARPA technetium based system enabling take-over and modulation of the biological brain and the nanotech national security system.

This is an older type of unrestricted war attack, but it is utilized by a lot of groups because it is effective.

How to get rid of? Spiked pulse waveform at the Hz frequencies will penetrate even through the skull, when the body is full of vitamin c and alkaline water. Drinking acidic coffee in a near field environment will rapidly grow this type of fungus into a person’s central nervous system CNS.

Figure 4: spike waveform explainer [4]

List of References:

[1] https://www.aibcps.com

[2] By BorgQueen - Sources clockwise from top left: File:Amanita muscaria tyndrum.jpg, File:Scarlet elf cap cadnant dingle.jpg, File:Mouldy bread alt.jpg, File:Spizellomycete.jpg, File:Aspergillus.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7395392

[3] By AHiggins12 - Own work - reference image - found here (retrieved May 2012), CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19679700

[4] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-76665-7