Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KLM211's avatar
KLM211
6h

Thanks Brandon. Note: And now they are planning atmospheric fungal spore injections for weather modification.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture