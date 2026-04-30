This is important information for everyone looking to remove the BRAIN parasite technology, originally based upon “implant” tech that the Nasis utilized and that Project Paperclip brought into America for weaponization and then Red Communist China integrated with their Gu worm to make the tech magnetic and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology enabled to disrupt via data-in-the-flow BRAIN wrap-around (like a gift wrap on a package for Christmas, but this time as a Chinese poison gift to the world) to data-in-the-flow Ns3 DARPA (e.g. how Red Communist China assassinated all of the CIA spies in Iran).

The use of DIAMAGNETIC REPEL FORCE FIELD has made the difference to degrade and remove the parasite tech in combination with the prior protocols and decontamination tote with salt water. I bathe in salt water after the flakes and scabbing appears to heal it, while degrading the bioweapon parasite implant tech.

Figure 1: Scabbing and flaking appearing from the pushed out magnetic smart gu worm IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology BRAIN parasite by Red Communist China and Enemies of the State. This is based upon ancient Gu tech in China combined with the implant tech from the Nasis that Project Paperclip imported into America (e.g. ancient Archons).

Figure 2: Zoomed-in Scabbing and flaking appearing from the pushed out magnetic smart gu worm IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology BRAIN parasite by Red Communist China and Enemies of the State. This is based upon ancient Gu tech in China combined with the implant tech from the Nasis that Project Paperclip imported into America (e.g. ancient Archons).

Figure 3: Left side of head with scabbing and flaking from the working decontamination protocol

Figure 4: Scabbing and flaking on right side of head from working decontamination protocols.

Figure 5: scabbing and flaking on top side of head

Figure 6: the hair is sticky and clumped together with the Smart Gu China worm being pushed out. I can not cut my hair now as the scabs will all bleed from the parasite being pushed out of my BRAIN.

Figure 7: hair containing parts of the Smart Gu worm parasite removed and scabs on scalp beneath hair. I should have shaven my head prior to starting the diamagnetic local force field repel had I known it would work so well to speed-up decontamination of this weapon platform that utilizes magnetic field to bind to the vagus nerve and central nervous system

Here is a sample of the extracted silhouette of the Smart Gu Worm by Red Communist China from the neck