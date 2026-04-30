Decontamination.ai 137 | What Initial Decontamination Results Look Like from "Implant" Contamination Used as Bioweapons
Here is what the BRAIN parasite being degraded looks like (e.g. implant technology, based upon Archon ancient technology). The decontamination is working with you see the parasite being pushed out.
This is important information for everyone looking to remove the BRAIN parasite technology, originally based upon “implant” tech that the Nasis utilized and that Project Paperclip brought into America for weaponization and then Red Communist China integrated with their Gu worm to make the tech magnetic and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology enabled to disrupt via data-in-the-flow BRAIN wrap-around (like a gift wrap on a package for Christmas, but this time as a Chinese poison gift to the world) to data-in-the-flow Ns3 DARPA (e.g. how Red Communist China assassinated all of the CIA spies in Iran).
The use of DIAMAGNETIC REPEL FORCE FIELD has made the difference to degrade and remove the parasite tech in combination with the prior protocols and decontamination tote with salt water. I bathe in salt water after the flakes and scabbing appears to heal it, while degrading the bioweapon parasite implant tech.
Here is a sample of the extracted silhouette of the Smart Gu Worm by Red Communist China from the neck
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