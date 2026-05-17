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KLM211
5h

Thank you, Brandon. Note:Dr David Nixon found out that citrate sodium (one teaspoon with 500ml of water, two time a day and for minimum 14 days) remove all the nanoparticules in your body, even in yours brain...

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