The sequence of prep, session and post-session during ozone treatment is extremely important and the minimization of histamine inducing dietary items is required to ensure a consistent, safe and efficient use of ozone resources within the human body. DO not breathe ozone, it will kill you.

Figure 1: ozone protocol V1.3

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but technical information based upon tip-of-the-spear reverse engineering and applied medical countermeasures against “invisible arsenal” weapons of war intended for reference by Medical Doctors MDs, Dentists and others in the healthcare industry that have been underserved by their pharma indoctrinated medical schools into actual technologies that work to heal and help patients and not just bankroll the Red Communist China linked pharma globalist corporations that work with the Dragon and the fallen. If you need medical help or advice, find a competent legally licensed medical doctor within your jurisdiction.

Ozone Sessions are comprised of ear, headbag and rectal, where the headbag only goes to the top of eyebrows and not over the nose. The oxygen concentrator feeding the ozone generator should handle at least 5 litres per minute of volumetric throughput of oxygen and the ozone generator then receives a concentrated oxygen stream to then produce ozone gas. The output of the ozone generator is then ran through a water bubbler and then there is a three to four way valve that lines-up the ear, headbag and rectal with a 4th line going to ozone destroy when the flow is turned off while adorning the headbag, ear piece and rectal unit.

The ears are injected with ozone (saturated with water) and the headbag is inventoried with ozone (saturated with water) and the rectum is injected with ozone

Updated protocols for preparation:

Prep: