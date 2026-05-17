Decontamination.ai 138 | Updated Ozone Protocol V1.3
In order to decontaminate from various weapons of war dosed into the body both known and unknown the use of ozone is required as it destroys fungus resistant to anti-fungals. The sequence is key.
The sequence of prep, session and post-session during ozone treatment is extremely important and the minimization of histamine inducing dietary items is required to ensure a consistent, safe and efficient use of ozone resources within the human body. DO not breathe ozone, it will kill you.
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but technical information based upon tip-of-the-spear reverse engineering and applied medical countermeasures against “invisible arsenal” weapons of war intended for reference by Medical Doctors MDs, Dentists and others in the healthcare industry that have been underserved by their pharma indoctrinated medical schools into actual technologies that work to heal and help patients and not just bankroll the Red Communist China linked pharma globalist corporations that work with the Dragon and the fallen. If you need medical help or advice, find a competent legally licensed medical doctor within your jurisdiction.
Ozone Sessions are comprised of ear, headbag and rectal, where the headbag only goes to the top of eyebrows and not over the nose. The oxygen concentrator feeding the ozone generator should handle at least 5 litres per minute of volumetric throughput of oxygen and the ozone generator then receives a concentrated oxygen stream to then produce ozone gas. The output of the ozone generator is then ran through a water bubbler and then there is a three to four way valve that lines-up the ear, headbag and rectal with a 4th line going to ozone destroy when the flow is turned off while adorning the headbag, ear piece and rectal unit.
The ears are injected with ozone (saturated with water) and the headbag is inventoried with ozone (saturated with water) and the rectum is injected with ozone
Updated protocols for preparation:
Prep:
no food for five hours prior to ozone session, basically do ozone sessions in the morning, that way at least 12 hours since eating.
drink a litre of water, clean with calcium-disodium-EDTA about an hour before the session and then have a litre of clean water with electrolytes during the session to keep fluids flowing
conduct ozone session for 30 to 45 minutes, ear, headbag, rectal and if you utilize goggles over the eyes, only for 5 to 10 minutes as the membranes will burn, if you decide to utilize a cannula into the nose, while holding breathe without ozonated air to ensure no air flows into the lungs with ozone in it, then do that for 5 to 10 minutes and each injection is for 15 to 30 seconds depending upon how long the person can hold their breath for, this gets into the sinus regions that the ear and headbag can’t reach, but is challenging to administer to someone not understanding you can’t breathe in ozone, but can run it into the sinus via nose, when the lungs are previously put into a positive non-ozone pressurized state.
after the ozone session take the ozonated water that was bubbled through and brush teeth, water pik and sinus irrigate with it, then drink the rest of the ozonated water not used in the tooth brushing, water pik and sinus irrigation
then take a hot shower in ozonated/oxygenated water for 30 minutes with Dr. Bronner soaps and calcium-disodium-EDTA added to it and then cold quench on end of shower
then drink pre/probiotics a litre to re-inventory the stomach and gut microbiome, do not drink milk, as you first need to not add any histamine response trigger. The objective is to clean out the body, so dosing with pre/probiotics with no added sugar is required about an hour after the ozone session and have some vitamin C added, the ozone goes away after about 30 to 60 minutes within the human body.
Important Note: Avoid all dairy, yeast and sugar while doing ozone treatments and be very careful when re-introducing dairy. Avoid yeast and sugar for the rest of your life, it is NOT healthy. Some people that do consume butter and yogurts, report that in the evenings having buttermilk or yogort (all natural) works for them. However, DO NOT ever consume dairy before an ozone session and DO NOT ever consume yeast after an ozone session as it will repopulate your microbiota entirely as the ozone results in a massive die-off of bacteria, virus, fungi, etc. so you have to be VERY careful what you put into your body’s bioreactor (e.g. stomach) after ozone treatments, else you’ll cultivate a potentially toxic microbiome.
Thank you, Brandon. Note:Dr David Nixon found out that citrate sodium (one teaspoon with 500ml of water, two time a day and for minimum 14 days) remove all the nanoparticules in your body, even in yours brain...