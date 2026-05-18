Ozone optimum dosing environment with background spiked pulses for niBMI healing of damaged Ns3 DARPA cybernetic brains linked to the Department of War DoW, Intelligence Community IC and Defense Industrial Base DIB. This is applicable if you are a CRADA holder, PRIME with DOW or PRIME with DOE.

Figure 2: Intelligence Community IC Block Box for normal work with the cybernetic reference in top right of desk with a cybernetic head showing the block box shields against enhanced IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology surrogates and enhanced personnel with contamination known and unknown.

Electronic Warfare EW can at times utilize dielectric and receiver enhancers to disrupt brains or the EW transmits at the Ns3 DARPA niBMI synthetic biology frequencies to destroy the cybernetic brain while growing into the damaged niBMI fungus and other materials via near field. Therefore for enhanced people the recovery requires use of Ozone + Rife Frequencies to shuffle around the damaged niBMI material from Ns3 DARPA and chelate it out into the urine (metals and synthetic biology). The use of a chelator such as vitamin C is required daily and then use of a more advanced IV dosed chelator known as calcium-disodium-EDTA is required.

2 Transmitters Required for Spike Waveforms, one runs the “morgellons disease” or for mil, ic and dib assets niBMI damage with Ns3 DARPA synthetic biology shrapnel (pieces of it strewn throughout the brain where it should not be) and the other runs the “40,000 Hz heal” frequency

Channel 1 TX 8, 20, 30, 120, 160, 304, 330, 432, 464, 500, 625, 665, 727.5, 740, 787, 800, 835, 880, 920, 1234, 1488, 1550, 1600, 1862, 2016, 2114, 2180, 2489, 2720, 2791, 2855, 2867, 2929, 3176, 3347, 3448, 4014, 4264, 4271.25, 5000, 5611, 5856.37 Hz for 3 to 5 minutes on each Hz frequency via spike waveform Channel 2 TX Run 40,000 Hz in the background constantly via spike waveform

These are all pulsed spike waveform, typically achievable with a 10 to 15% duty cycle on a Pulse Width Modulation Driver.

This will address the dielectric enhancing sensitive material in you to a larger extent, then you need to do calcium-disodium-EDTA chelation and PEMF H-field to remove the metals.

The ozone will not disrupt the morgellons disease material as it synthetic biology, so the use of a rife spiked pulse wave is required, this way the ozone gets to go where it was prior blocked through the synthetic biology damaged regions that have closed off certain biological tissue areas, including necrosis areas from electronic warfare EW attacks as well as cysts regions.