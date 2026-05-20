The world got dosed with Sars-Cov-2 and emulated Sars-Cov-2 (spectra) utilizing pre-cursor engine technologies to name one of the more advanced platforms utilized. Then the world got attacked via supply chain vaccine contamination where the COVID vaccines were supply chain attacked via malfunctioning mRNA platform with DNA fragment in the lipid nanoparticles along with the DNA, such that the injected people got dosed with intentional malfunctioning genomic material (e.g. drug-tech: bioweapon), where some of the DNA is known to be from genomic sequences of HIV in the boosters and then the original COVID vaccines keep on producing spike proteins for at least 304 days, another drug-tech genomic bioweapon. So the whole Sars-Cov-2 has two attack vectors:

Figure 1: Sars-Cov-2 “Smart Virus” that can have its’ spikes engaged or disengaged (retracted) based upon local spectrum or at a distance spectrum on a per person basis or nation state basis or region basis. China CCP PLA MSS deploys these smart viruses and derivatives thereof, now Nipah GoF is weaponized the way Sars-Cov-2 was to attack the brain (e.g. Ebola of the brain) such that the virus can spread with population being asymptomatic and then when China’s AI BCPS decides to “cancel” you their AI sends you a “key-signal” that then activates the virus and shreds you to pieces from the inside out. [1,2,3]. I have the frequencies to disable the Sars-Cov-2 spike proteins and will be updating this brief with the retract frequencies for everyone to reference and validate.

External from someone spreading it via air, hugs, handshakes, on a surface or through fluid exchange, think spit or coughing where a slug of liquid not yet atomized gets on you. Internal from fluid exchange (kissing, sex, drinking after someone from the same bottle, etc.)

The COVID vaccines also had large amounts of graphene oxide GO, heavy metals and nanotechnology as well as parasites seen and unseen.

So, here is the way Pfizer (the worst, cause they added SV40 promoter that permanently updated the cell nucleus of the people that took the Pfizer COVID jabs), and other pharmaceutical corporations technology works to weaken the human body’s biological immune system and shift dependence to the nanotechnology based immune system.

The COVID jabs harm the biological immune system, fact, not up for debate, by genomic contamination, parasites, seen and unseen and HIV sequences in the DNA fragments added to the vaccine jabs. The COVID jabs contain nanotechnology that enables IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, which builds-out internal transmitter TX channels within the human body. Each channel in the human body built off of nanotech within the body (not talking nanomites, nanobots, etc.) can transmit the Sars-Cov-2 destroy frequencies as well as HIV destroy frequencies as well as Sars-Cov-2 spike retract frequencies.

Therefore, you have people who take pharmaceutical vaccines dependent upon the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications to keep them alive as their biological immune systems were intentionally destroyed to make them dependent upon the nanotech. Remember, in the “invisible arsenal” war chest there is 1) implants (parasites seen and unseen) 2) nano (IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications) and 3) drug-tech (mRNA genomic, lipid nanoparticles, etc.) and 4) spectra.



The IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications is both digital and analog and interacts with the spectra.

When a person gets “turned-off” by the Artificial Intelligence AI system linked to the smart phone’s neurotechnology chipset that interfaces with the Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications platform that Red Communist China has hacked, then Red Communist China from 1,000s of miles away can kill Americans or invade an American’s brain and body to weaponize them for “conversion terrorism” use cases.

The Sars-Cov-2 attack, done by The Dragon’s people working through Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS and Black Hat IC from the world’s various Intelligence Communities that sold out their respective nation state sovereignty for some global system (George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF) or a system with the Dragon (Red Communist China Social Credit Score System offensively deployed) will for lack of a better word “gunk” up the brains of the people that took the COVID jab and make them fully dependent upon IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications for life.

The following sequences destroy Sars-Cov-2 in the far-field via Rife technology and can be administered via IEEE 1906.1 nanotech, audio, local rife plasma transmitter or a local magnetic PEMF H-field pulser or a small transmitter placed on a shirt collar where the air inhaled is cleaned up of Sars-cov-2 spike and other bioweapons (this is what CCP does with their spies and surrogates in America that aren’t Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology enhanced all the way to transmit the Sars-Cov-2 destroy frequencies internally from their body’s nanotech.

These are some of the Sars-Cov-2 destroy frequency sets available via OSINT, the researches that figured this out provide them free of charge in the public domain so less people die from these invisible weapons of war. Keep in mind nobody knows how long the cellular machinery that was updated with the SV40 Pfizer DNA contamination lasts for, so fasting, autophagy, use of ozone, etc. in addition to the frequency sets below (daily transmissions required) to destroy the Sars-Cov-2 virus inside of the body that has the spikes retracted (e.g. the person has NOT yet received a key-signal or cancel signal such that all the spikes throughout the entire body immediately engage and rapidly kill the person, different than slow-kill, where the spikes are turned on-off based upon social credit score by Red Communist China, in other words if you don’t obey CCP social credit score when they offensively deploy Sars-Cov-2 into you via contaminated vaccine supply chain, then you’ll be slow-killed by the CCP neurotechnology and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications turning off the spike retract frequency.

KNOWN frequency sets (rife) to destroy Sars-Cov-2 spike proteins in [Hz]:

5466.44, 2454.67, 2235.34, 3545.67, 2223, 4545.45, 3344.45, 5454.44, 4656.35, 2235.67, 6666.45, 3455.45, 4545.67, 7546.55, 5676.36, 4545.67, 4545.78, 2232.45, 1112.44, 4454.45, 4676.56, 3454.45, 2454.54, 2234.67, 1334.66

152.2, 155, 304.4, 309.9, 456.5, 464.9, 608.7, 619.9, 760.9, 774.8, 1217.5, 1239.7, 1369.6, 1394.7, 2435, 2479.5, 4870, 4959, 9740, 9918

568 + 3,956,175 (Suramine)

If you keep the above frequencies running the spike protein gets destroyed, FACT. This fact has NOT been disclosed to the public as the COVID vaccines are bioweapons and part of the “invisible arsenal” population control and social credit score system that Red Communist China has built and is utilizing to extract information via the nanotech and associated psychotronic integrationis working with Black Hat Intelligence Community IC that works with the Dragon on earth, sold out their respective nation state sovereignty for the love of money and power on earth, one planet in an entire universe, how short sighted these people (if you can even call them that) are.

If you dose a person with a Gain of Function GoF virus, tuned to a specific frequency range, it can be turned into a “smart virus” where one frequency when ON keeps it from replicating and then when that frequency is turned OFF the virus starts to replicate and attack the person. The virus, after attacking a person, like Sars-Cov-2 has done to humanity results in biofilms, this enables MHz interaction and also the world’s largest ELF transmitter by CCP in China to transmit at night and wake-up people at times when their REM sleep cycle kicks in causing sleep deprivation, then local transmitters within the MHz range can also attack the person to slow-kill them as part of unrestricted war tactics. Now, Red Communist China can from thousands of miles away kill Americans without the USG being able to do anything about it except to transmit the Sars-Cov-2 retract frequencies and destroy frequencies through modulation of the 5G cell phone network. So,now if you go off-grid and have the Sars-Cov-2 virus genomic tech in you and the niBMI from Ns3 DARPA hasn’t yet built-out the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications circuitry in you, you’ll lose your life as the virus will spread without any transmitters telling it to turn off. One can further analyze this type of attack with integrated space systems, such that if you go off-grid, the life saving frequencies from the telecom system are not able to reach you and then you get tuned to the satcom background frequencies that may or may not be good for you depending upon your location (e.g. smart cities and WEF select cities are enhanced with beneficial frequencies compared to other cities that the globalist technocrats and Red Communist China CCP don’t care about or are based upon a fossil fuel industry and want to see the industry destroyed by wiping out the personnel base.

After the protein part of Sars-Cov-2 is destroyed it still needs to be cleaned and cleared out of the BRAIN and the use of chelators and oxygen helps to accomplish this. Oxygen delivered via ozone that has a reactive oxygen species ROS is best, but to pierce through and oxygenate hypoxic zones in the body that are enclosed by Sars-Cov-2 plaques and biofilms requires higher pressure oxygen in the form of Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment HBOT that has an initial capital entry point of $25,000 for the lower end 2.0 ATA units and $75,000 for the higher end units when a room is retrofitted for the technology.

Readers and private clients that are not decontaminating with DNA-TX H-field technology at the genomic level to counteract the nano and drug-tech are reporting these issues. This is what an “invisible arsenal” Gain of Function GoF weapon of War from Red Communist China and those that work with the Dragon are doing to NATO nation states today:

”They attack me remotely every night in my own bed wirelessly … Bio hacking my God given body. Creating a electric circuit that makes me vibrate nonstop. Depriving me of healing sleep. Selling access to my body parts,especially my mouth. Crypto Mining me for foreign profits. Repeated trauma, electric and biological rape.”

The biofilms created by Sars-Cov-2 weaponry with fungus, mold and parasites will grow in the near field, so part of the attack vector that enemies of the state do is to dose someone with the smart virus via some food supply, insect or aersolized in the room, then the person’s home, work and vehicle environment is dosed with a near-field transmitter field to grow the contamination rapidly and cognitively grow it throughout the Ns3 DARPA technetium based system enabling take-over and modulation of the biological brain and the nanotech national security system.

The smart-virus IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications linked is an unrestricted war attack, that is nation-state and globalist level technology deep tech platform enabled with an Artificial Intelligence AI system working behind the scenes.

How to get rid of? Spiked pulse waveform at the Mortal Oscillatory Rate MoR for bioweapons or Critical Resonance Frequency or Subharmonic or Supra harmonic thereof in Hz frequencies will penetrate even through the skull, when the body is full of vitamin c and alkaline water. Drinking acidic coffee in a near field environment will rapidly grow this type of contamination into a person’s central nervous system CNS.

Figure 2: spike waveform explainer [4]

Concept of Operations CONOPS actively utilized by enemies of the state within America since the 2010s utilizing Smart Virus:

Step 1: Dose the person with the weaponized electronic warfare EW smart virus and adversarial IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications that resonates with a harmonic at a precise frequency not known by the nation state being attacked.

Step 2: Propagate the smart virus in “non-kill” state throughout the person’s body while the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications is growing the control grid network internal to the person.

Step 3: When the person does not abide by a given “social credit score” system or does not purchase “Made in China food or pharma with their nanotech in it” then slow-kill the person by turning off the smart virus frequency keeping it in check and hurt the person. Then when the person buys Made in China, the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications gets replenished and the person feels better, not just from a product consumer purchase, but at the cellular level by receiving “healing frequencies” and pre-programmed nanotech circuitry that is built to transmit healing and smart virus disable frequencies.

Step 4: If the person figures out what is going on in their body and works to counterstrike, then Enemies of the State (internal and external) will attack the person with far-field and near-field scalar weapon, such that the near-field pulse damages the niBMI from Ns3 DARPA used by Intelligence Community IC and Military and Defense Industrial Base as well as some part of the microglia or nerve cells in the brain or the blood brain barrier bbb itself.

Point A of Step 2: The pre-dosed bioweapon agent, is rapidly grown in the near field such that it grows into the nanotech niBMI system all throughout and into the brain where it shouldn’t be. The damaged biological tissues are then grown into by the bioweapon that is weaponized and then the damaged nanotech is grown into by the bioweapon.



The medical diagnosis of a damaged niBMI tech with nano is “Morgellons Disease”. If the attack synchronized the damaged part of the brain with fungus, nano-bio damage with the global ELF systems enemies of the state utilize (e.g. the person can transit anywhere and still be synchronized by the long ELF waves) then the person will continuously hear a noise or set of noises and if calibrated will hear voice-to-skill V2K (specific to the pattern in the person’s damaged brain via conductive hearing, such that only a person with the same damaged pattern in the brain would be able to hear the V2K). The medical diagnosis for people attacked with the synchronization such that V2K is enabled is called “delusional parasitosis” and that is now actively exploited by “enemies of the state”

Point B of Step 2: The number of attacks is typically 3 to 5 to cause permanent or near permanent damage, but all it takes is one precise attack on one part of the brain to do life long damage if not immediately addressed with all the proper protocols. Each time an attack occurs, it can be directed at a different part of the brain or body, such that there is a modulation to a different frequency added. The initial attack could be to disorient and synchronize with an enemy of the state AI system to subliminal interrogate for proprietary information, trade secrets, etc. and then follow-on attacks can be to add new local nodes of synchronization where the damage was inflicted to synchronize with for example an attract bugs or flies signal, such that flies with pathogens then continually land on the person and infect them with diseases, since the person’s immune system, brain and CNS are already damaged (immunocompromised) then the pathogens on the insects will inflect severe fatal damage on-average. All of the above failed to remove me, this is how the intel is now in the clear.

Step 5: During the far-field attack modulation of the frequencies at the harmonic of the bioweapon to GROW it NOT destroy IT and at same time utilize a background global ELF transmitter (0.1 Hz up to about 1000 Hz , but typically in the lower Hz ranges) also TX’ing at the subharmonic of the harmonic or subharmonic of the local team of enemy of the state insurgents or black hat bad apples to synchronize with the person’s fungus and damaged nano-bio tech system, such that the person is captured from NATO into the enemy of the state system. Since the body repairs by building enclosures and encapsulating damage in cysts, etc. then the modulated material that is at the material science and biological level designed to be key-signaled within the a specific frequency range is easily and continuously modulated by the background ELF after the local attack team departs the area.

The objective is to deploy a local team (more advanced groups utilize “surrogates” (e.g. political correct term MIL uses in the public is “proxies”) for these types of attacks, so a “surrogate” team is deployed for a short-time to synchronize the person to the enemy of the state ELF analog transmitter and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology system, such that then for the rest of the person’s life they’re poached into the enemy of the state system and not their original nation state system or other system. This is how Red Communist China grows their bionanotech inside of Americans and instead of waiting for it to grow slowly and take over the person, the take-over can be sped-up to poach the person from America’s system to China’s system.

Then the BRAIN damaged and Central Nervous System CNS damaged person is slow-killed with a weird background noise, or when voice-to-skull technology is applied, a background subliminal or conductive hearing based degradation that results in low-confidence and shifts the person’s outlook, above and beyond the frequency lowering effect of the bioweapon and possible graphene oxide and magnetite or neodymium magnetic poisoning as well (typical to accompany a bioweapon attack vector, as the magnetic component continues to attract more local contamination that has heavy metal magnetic pollution in it).

Useful Countermeasures after an Attack, as always work with your competent MD/ND depending upon jurisdiction:

Vitamin C (attacks the fungus) Liposomal Vitamin C and hold in Mouth (attacks the fungus in brain) Copper Bottle No-finish for clean water Ozone (then pro and prebiotics an hour after) Clean air Rife transmissions to pulse bioweapons out of the brain and central nervous system Calcium-disodium-EDTA IVs HBOT Secured location with minimal people driving by, preferably in the country, but with other people NOT alone Things to avoid that will kill you after an attack: yeast, sugar, outdoor mold/fungus, any dirty unclean space, bugs (flies, etc.), foods with heavy metals in it brush with a sonicator 3 times a day and only eat once a day, body needs to go into apoptosis to clean out the damaged cells and senescence cells (zombie cells).

Historical Bioweapon Deployments of Smart Viurus, in this case Sars-Cov-2 occurred at least as early as 2019 when the pandemic shutdown the world’s economies and Red Communist China had personal protective equipment PPE cargo plane flown into nation states with graphene and their nanotech pre-dosed to poach the people into China’s IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications system. I was on a call with a senator from Malaysia when Red Communist China flew Cargo planes into their air space without Malaysian permission to dump product laced with graphene oxides and nanotech from China into the civilian and government population base in Malaysia in 2022.

There is now “unrestricted war”so the whole 1972 Biological Weapons Convention in 1972, yeh that’s no longer obeyed by nations in unrestricted war due to Red Communist China The Dragon 1999 declaration of unrestricted war on The United States of America (for the second time in known history). Red Communist China prefers Smart Virus, Smart Bioweapons and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications weapons as these enable China to extract wealth first from the nation state before destroying it from the inside out and making it a vassal slave state to Red Communist China. - Brandon Iglesias

If you own any telecom equipment that can transmit frequencies at high power over long distances, then the best thing you can do for your local population is to transmit the Sars-Cov-2 degradation frequencies, cause guess what? The governments of the world got attacked by the Dragon working through Red Communist China CCP, else they’d be doing this already. Keep in mind capitalism depends upon corporations and Red Communist China has been buying the corporations that USG depends upon, such that even the FFRDC operators at secure sites (used to be secure) such as NSA Kansas City are operated by corporations with a conflict of interest to China and to America.

List of References:

[1] https://www.aibcps.com

[2] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com

[3] https://www.reactwell.com

[4] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-76665-7