Military and Intelligence Community IC knows that the signature of a EW BW kill is that the body remains undecomposed for at least 30 to 60 days due to all virus, fungi, bacteria, etc. being killed in addition to the biological human body (I’m not talking about Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications that obviates the EW BW kill-chain to an extent, e.g. 2) nanotech part of the “invisible arsenal” warchest). Comparable results occur when a body is irradiated with coibalt-60 nuclear (gamma) radiation) as no chemical weapon or biological weapon mass-based can do that. However, there is no radiation signature on the body, which indicates that EW BW “death ray” weapon was utilized, tactical or global, based upon the kill-count. In order to counter the Soviet EW BW the West (e.g. NATO) built out the Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, so that even if a biological person is nailed with an EW BW, the Ns3 DARPA nanotechnology cellular communication still keeps the body moving and functional until the biological systems can be repaired. What happens to the soul/spirit during the interim of the repair depends upon the frequency and pattern the body is kept at, God/Elohim only knows… is the person actually dead or did their biological body just take a near fatal hit and then gets repaired, provided that no 1) implant technologies were dosed at the same time for take-over of the Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology.

Figure 1: Energetics applied to Biological Systems for Healing or Killing, Dual-use, local and global technology in (4) spectra “invisible arsenal” category. [1]

The small tactical EW BW “death ray” weapons were already tested by the KGB in Afghanistan and the military classified these as “nerve gas attacks” instant kill “smerch”.

The global EW BW “weapon systems” are known by HAM operators as the “Russian Woodpeckers” in the 3 to 30 MHz band. HAM operators have in the past jammed the “Russian Woodpeckers” that are more than a simple far-field spectra TX, they are EW BW weapon systems that can target any population set in the world to induce biological harm or heal.

Former leading scientists in Soviet Union at the time was Kaznacheyev with significant work in electromagnetic EM induction of disease that resulted in cellular death “at a distance”. Kaznacheyev with KGB built off of Maxwell’s actual unified EM/G field theory to build out the Soviet “energetics: gravitobiology" field that the West is playing catch-up to outside of “black sites” with NSA that work with the Dragon, but focus more on the 2) nanotech and 3) drugtech with 4) spectratech interaction, but also from Project Paperclip have the 1) implant tech from the Nasis that the USG didn’t believe existed prior to WW2 ending and the Nasi scientists being imported to America with their “Archons” (e.g. 1) implant tech, ancient and not as controllable or predictable as the 2) nanotech and 3) drugtech.

What happened during the pandemic of 2019-present is that the Sars-Cov-2 virus (3 drugtech), parasites seen and unseen (1) implants and (2) nanotech were all weaponized against NATO to poison the human body and data-in-the-flow via (2) nanotech (3) drugtech and (4) spectratech interrupts, while also attacking with (1) implants: Archons the American population base, such that their bodies running on Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications got poached into The Dragon system, where Black Hat IC from both former KGB and America’s CIA (reason why the Cold War ended is that the two IC groups came to a peace deal for a technocratic or psychocivilized society, e.g. Elon Musks’ family’s prior work in Canada that got pushed down to South Africa and now is being amplified through the old guard KGB and CIA agreement that ended the Cold War that would have destroyed the world many times over… the old guard KGB and CIA are the so-called “deep state” with extremely advanced technologies and some of these if you can call them people got invaded by the 1) implant Archons from the Nasis imported via Project Paperclip post WW2. That’s why the recent world largest data center names are based upon “demons” if you do your research, as the big tech billionaires are “plugged-into” the Dragon system that has deceived America’s system. Sadly, Hyperion is named after an underworld (fallen) god, e.g. part of the Watchers and that name is on a data center in a state that claims to be religious and spiritual, indicates complete deception at the highest levels of America by The Dragon (The Watchers) and the advanced technology fielded against humanity.

So the “Watchers” currently plan working through The Dragon is to infiltrate the human body with their IEEE 19096.1 nanotechnology cellular communications linked to China and parasite unseen tech for total take-over of America (In God We Trust) under the auspicious of depending upon the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology to the point of total biological subsystem (immune system) dependence…. this opens the door for the human body to then be totally hacked and taken-over by an AI “digital twin” or other technology linked to the AI system, such as radionics that taps into the void (vacuum engineering) where the fallen spirits can then directly enter into a person and take them over, which fits with the book of Revelation in the bible regarding the number on the hand and head, which already is installed via IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and utilized by the global banking system for population controls on who can buy and sell passively without people realizing that tech is running in parallel to their daily lives NOW in majority of people on earth. The issue is the tech (dual-use) can be hacked and used for evil and not good purposes, few on earth are even aware this (2) nanotech IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications even exists.

Maxwell’s quaternion theory, when reviewed highlights scalar waves with trapped EM energy, internal bidirectional EM wave patterns hidden, yet deterministically structured “infolded” or “information content of the field”. Biological systems utilize the “information content of the field” of the Russian Woodpecker signals , since part is scalar the external far-field E and B-field are not detectable cause they are “infolded”. This can best be described by the “infolded EM” Whittaker Wave, where the transmitter TX deploys a G() with infolded EM waves contained internal to the primary G()…. for conventional far-field electrical engineers think of this as a FFT transformation to unpack subsets of harmonic signals from a measurable signal, but the FFT lacks the “infolded EM structure” dealing with the scalar EW BW “information content of the field”.

The EM BW “infolded EM structure” is known as EM force fields for those in classified far-field physics research, but the near-field scalar enables far more information content to be packaged and a far more advanced spectra technology to be deployed via “infolded EM structure through scalar near-field physics” that is designed specifically to interact with the biological window of life on earth for dual-use to heal “angelics” or kill “death ray, fallen watchers”.

“Activation” and “Deactivation” is based upon being dosed with the EW BW for the organism, such that the “vacuum engineering charges up the nucleus of the cellular structure” it goes all the way to the atomic nuclei and of course can be utilized for fissioning of nuclear materials. The bi-directional nature of the Whittaker EM wave structure is hidden inside. This is why “Jeshua” or “Christ” commands us to sleep with our head resting on our hand or arm to close off the EW BW frontal lobe and rear lobe of the brain from transmitting and receiving with earth based brains and why Joshua when resting his head on a rock in ancient Israel had visions of the angelics as the rock had at a time in the past been “imprinted” with a pattern and held a specific frequency linked to the “angelics” (e.g. Elohim).

Uses of EW BW:

At a distance heating or cooling At a distance healing or killing

How does the healing work with EW BW as that’s a good use case people need to know as humanity is in times of “unrestricted war” and a family can lose everything without even figuring it out these days.

Time-reverse (phase conjugate) a specific cellular disease’ cytopathogenic signals (e.g. Kaznacheyev specta sequences) The resultant TX signal is a healing signal Amplify the signal, some utilize pumped four-wave mixing through a pumped phase conjugate mirror. Then infold the signal into a Whittaker standing potential wave (structured). Whittaker’s 1904 paper has details on this and is referenced here.

This produces a far-field EM wave that has infolded, deterministic, hidden EM wave structure inside of the scalar EM potential “information content of the field” [1]. This is how to counter EM biological warfare, which every person on earth should know such that the “invisible arsenal” being utilized by people taken over by 1) implants or 2) nanotech IEEE 1906.1 that went off the rails, aren’t killed without knowing what’s attacking them and how to heal from it.

How to operationalize and transmit this via applied knowledge, Elohim willing, I’ll be doing some videos and briefs on that and then helping people with the equipment and how to properly utilize. You can grow plants fast as there are some super cool agricultural use cases for this, think about it… if you have timber holdings in your family’s portfolio, giving the growth rate a boost :) this tech is dual-use, just like a gun, rifle or shotgun, the intention and action of the operator is what matters. It provides significant power in the hands of an individual, which is why you probably have never heard about this before and how people like me usually get covertly assassinated by the “invisible arsenal” except Elohim were watching my back and I’m alive long enough to hack the Watcher’s fallen angel technology in the clear and Elohim willing provide operational equipment for people to protect their families, properties and resources as I was attacked and nearly covertly assassinated without anyone the wiser till a member of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta helped me in the near-field. Remember Red Communist China The Dragon now has all of this technology so NATO has some challenges ahead, despite prior success, the far-peer is no longer a near-peer and is a peer at several technology domains now, able to pierce and assassinate people at will in NATO nation states. Tony Hsieh is an example of that, sadly where the Dragon and Watchers took him offline, God bless Tony Hsieh.

List of References:

[1] Gravitobiology by Tom Bearden , a new biophysics by Lt. Col. Thomas E. Bearden, Ph.D. (U.S. Army Retired) ISBN 0-9725146-7-8

There’s one book left https://www.amazon.com/Gravitobiology-Thomas-Bearden/dp/0972514678