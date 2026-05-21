Within the “invisible arsenal” there is 4) spectra technologies that include the use of Electromagnetic Biological Warfare EM BW that can heal or kill. The ticks, GMO’d abinations to spread lyme disease so the pharmaceutical corporations can push their lyme disease vaccinations can be erased from a farm or property with the EM BW technology that Reactwell has been able to reduce to practice.

Figure 1: Farmer reporting ticks everywhere in Ohio [0,2]

The technology is provided as a product-as-a-service, pay only after results are obtained, this is to ensure security in the hardware chain as the tech is dual-use.

Figure 2: Lone Star Tick [4]

Military and Intelligence Community IC knows that the signature of a EW BW kill is that the body remains undecomposed for at least 30 to 60 days due to all virus, fungi, bacteria, etc. being killed in addition to the biological human body (I’m not talking about Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications that obviates the EW BW kill-chain to an extent, e.g. 2) nanotech part of the “invisible arsenal” warchest). Comparable results occur when a body is irradiated with coibalt-60 nuclear (gamma) radiation) as no chemical weapon or biological weapon mass-based can do that. However, there is no radiation signature on the body, which indicates that EW BW “death ray” weapon was utilized, tactical or global, based upon the kill-count.

The small tactical EW BW “death ray” weapons were already tested by the KGB in Afghanistan and the military classified these as “nerve gas attacks” instant kill “smerch”.

The global EW BW “weapon systems” are known by HAM operators as the “Russian Woodpeckers” in the 3 to 30 MHz band. HAM operators have in the past jammed the “Russian Woodpeckers” that are more than a simple far-field spectra TX, they are EW BW weapon systems that can target any population set in the world to induce biological harm or heal.

Former leading scientists in Soviet Union at the time was Kaznacheyev with significant work in electromagnetic EM induction of disease that resulted in cellular death “at a distance”. Kaznacheyev with KGB built off of Maxwell’s actual unified EM/G field theory to build out the Soviet “energetics: gravitobiology" field that the West is playing catch-up to outside of “black sites” with NSA that work with the Dragon. The ticks are a combination of 3) drug-tech and 2) nanotech and can therefore be killed and eliminated.

Maxwell’s quaternion theory, when reviewed highlights scalar waves with trapped EM energy, internal bidirectional EM wave patterns hidden, yet deterministically structured “infolded” or “information content of the field”. Biological systems utilize the “information content of the field” of the Russian Woodpecker signals , since part is scalar the external far-field E and B-field are not detectable cause they are “infolded”. This can best be described by the “infolded EM” Whittaker Wave, where the transmitter TX deploys a G() with infolded EM waves contained internal to the primary G()…. for conventional far-field electrical engineers think of this as a FFT transformation to unpack subsets of harmonic signals from a measurable signal, but the FFT lacks the “infolded EM structure” dealing with the scalar EW BW “information content of the field”.

The EM BW “infolded EM structure” is known as EM force fields for those in classified far-field physics research, but the near-field scalar enables far more information content to be packaged and a far more advanced spectra technology to be deployed via “infolded EM structure through scalar near-field physics” that is designed specifically to interact with the biological window of life on earth for dual-use to heal or kill “death ray”.

How does the healing work with EW BW as that’s a good use case people need to know as humanity is in times of “unrestricted war” and a family can lose everything without even figuring it out these days.

Time-reverse (phase conjugate) a specific cellular disease’ cytopathogenic signals (e.g. Kaznacheyev specta sequences) The resultant TX signal is a healing signal Amplify the signal, some utilize pumped four-wave mixing through a pumped phase conjugate mirror. Then infold the signal into a Whittaker standing potential wave (structured). Whittaker’s 1904 paper has details on this and is referenced here.

This produces a far-field EM wave that has infolded, deterministic, hidden EM wave structure inside of the scalar EM potential “information content of the field” [1]. This is how to counter biological warfare via GMO’d species of insects that spread disease, such as Lyme disease.

Figure 3: People interested in the work by Reactwell. It is pay for performance only so no risk to the farmer. If it doesn’t work you don’t pay, that simple.

How Reactwell’s service works?

You receive a sample kit, where you place the ticks into the borosilicate glass sample viles You ship the sample kit back with other information requested regarding the farm Reactwell scans-in the tick information, builds the EW BW kill waveform transmission information TX Then Reactwell ships you the machine preloaded with the transmitter and you plug it into a standard 110/120V or 220/240V power outlet depending upon power option selected. When the ticks leave you pay, annual payment for results only. You need to keep Reactwell updated with latest tick and insect samples as this works for more than ticks.

This is military grade weapon systems that the public does not know about in the clear as Reactwell founder Brandon Iglesias was poisoned in 2022, while doing PRIME DoD and DoE work for the USG and the USG failed to detect the poisoning from Red Communist China. Reactwell then repurposed over $5MM in laboratory assets to hack the advanced “invisible arsenal” weapons of war utilized by the world’s military and intelligence community. Now this tech is available as a product-as-a-service on a pay for performance basis.

List of References:

[0]

[1] Gravitobiology by Tom Bearden , a new biophysics by Lt. Col. Thomas E. Bearden, Ph.D. (U.S. Army Retired) ISBN 0-9725146-7-8

[2] https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/u-s-doctors-warn-of-a-potentially-bad-year-for-tick-borne-diseases&ved=2ahUKEwit27aMv8uUAxXGLUQIHbdNDGEQFnoECBkQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3IE17v_L49cUhSTrbBZxjv

[3] https://www.reactwell.com

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amblyomma_americanum#/media/File:Amblyomma_americanum_tick.jpg