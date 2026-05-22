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AncientHeart369
1h

Wow! This is great work!

For clarification on the frequencies, I think there may be an error here: “Tin 59700anese 45700”.

Also, the OCD pattern identifier in me wants to list these elements alphabetically. I input them into a spreadsheet, sorted alphabetically, and there are some duplications of elements and frequencies.

Do you have a rationale in listing these out of alpha order and with duplication? I need to get an F-Scan asap, by the way.

Also, are you using a DNA remote of some kind that is easily accessible? I’m thinking of buying the Via DNA Remote (website not accessible right now) and starting to actively work your countermeasures!

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