I’ve been in conversation with Len Ber MD regarding Magneto Electric Nanoparticles (MENP)s [2] (containing barium, a dual-use “invisible arsenal” weapon of unrestricted war that is part of the (2) nano-tech war chest) and other nanotech contamination in the brain and body. Len Ber MD interviewed me several years ago when after I got key-signaled and attacked by an AI BCPS system via nanobiotech transducer tracker system based off of splinter cell nanotech. Len Ber MD is one of the few civilian scientists and researchers with pharma background and an MD that was diagnosted by Dr. Hoffer out of University of Miami, Florida. Len Ber MD and I were both in contact with Robert McCreight, Retired U.S. Army Intelligence at National Defense University NDU and James Giordano. I declined an NDA from James in 2022 as the interactions were data-in-the-flowed already and I had low confidence signing an NDA with James would “help me” address the root cause of the issues, turns out this was a wise decision cause the USG is still wrangling with “Havana Syndrome” e.g. unconventional brain injuries UBIs from “invisible arsenal” weapons of war.

Len was not aware of MENP technology that can be activated by a magnetic pulse. We were discussing doing another interview and currently Len is not capable of doing that due to the degradation from the “Havana Syndrome” technology (e.g. “invisible arsenal). I’m trying to help Len with what I’ve reverse engineered as America is in “technical debt” regarding “Havana Syndrome” technology and the Intelligence Community IC that is not yet contaminated has a no-talk on any of this tech cause it tips their hand to the “enemies of the state, both internal and external”.

Len Ber MD asked if a MEG scan could detect MENPs, partly, but the metal activation frequency should be transmitted after a baseline MEG scan. MEG scans [0] and the tech is accessible to a lot of people, above and beyond X-Ray (accessible to some people on earth compared to MRI, but ionizing radiation is not good) and MRI (not accessible to most people on earth). MEG scans can be done with a small portable helmet. However, MEG just scans within its protocol frequency sets for biological tissue and neuron function and water. EEG scans are for electrical and not magnetic. MEG scans utilize the magnetic field. The objective of the scans is to test neuronal density and activity to determine disease state.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but contamination countermeasures in times of unrestricted warfare. If you need medical advice, seek a competent legally licensed medical doctor MD.



https://www.decontamination.ai for decontamination services and products.

My hypothesis is that if you do an F-scan (frequency scan) in the time-domain on the metals known below as done in Japan, then the monitoring of the MEG can be time-overlaid and further insights into what metals and where they are deposited in the brain, then you can transmit colloidal gold frequencies while having the patient in an IV calcium-disodium-EDTA and well hydrated while then going through a frequency treatment to push the metals out of the brain and into the blood for removal. Of course you’d first want to do the 10 or so normal calcium-disodium-EDTA IV treatments before doing the frequency stimulated MEG and EEG scans with the F-scan transmitting the metal subharmonics through the body for detection in a given area.

Example, you have MENP intentional weaponized contamination in the brain, you do a baseline EEG and MEG scan. Then you F-scan on the known MENP metallic frequencies while doing an MEG and or EEG to detect the “contamination” from pollution and MENP and nanotech in the body. It’s that simple, but few MDs that I’m aware of have figured this out yet. You pulse with a spiked to square wave for the detection of the metals (pulse width modulation duty between 11% and 50%), remember if there is adversarial splinter cell nanotech contamination anything more than a spike will grow it at the given frequency as synthetic biology (2) nanotech grows based upon electricity and EMF as do (1) implant tech.

Frequencies are listed in [ Hz ]

Figure 1: European website for frequency technology, standard practice in Europe, America is kept dumb and blind to this technology due to FDA pharmaceutical corporation capture and fleecing of Americans blue-collar and white-collar alike.

Arsenic 30400

Aluminum 31900

Beryllium 32700

Vanadium 32800

Titanium 35300

Thallium 36600

Palladium 37700

Lead 38000

Chromium VI 39200

Silver 43300

Mercury 43700

Magnesium 45300

Gallium 45400

MangArsenic 30400

Aluminum 31900

Beryllium 32700

Vanadium 32800

Titanium 35300

Thallium 36600

Palladium 37700

Lead 38000

Chromium VI 39200

Silver 43300

Mercury 43700

Magnesium 45300

Gallium 45400

Manganese 45700

Tungsten 47500

Lithium 47900

Indium 48300

Tantalum 48900

Rubidium 49200

Molybdenum 49800

Nickel 55200

Zinc 56200

Cobalt 56300

Iridium 57000

Cadmium 57300

Copper 58600

Gold 59000

Osmium 59200

Platinum 59300

Tin 59700anese 45700

Tungsten 47500

Lithium 47900

Indium 48300

Tantalum 48900

Rubidium 49200

Molybdenum 49800

Nickel 55200

Zinc 56200

Cobalt 56300

Iridium 57000

Cadmium 57300

Copper 58600

Gold 59000

Osmium 59200

Platinum 59300

Tin 59700

After doing a stimulated chelation, re-dosing with essential electrolytes and chelated minerals is required as well as adding some pro-biotics and pre-biotics to the microbiome gut bioreactor.

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List of References:

[0] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9221302/

[1] https://www.frequenz-therapie.com/en/blog/frequency-list-of-metals-by-dr-toshihiko-yayama

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9241387/