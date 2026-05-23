Reviewing air quality, deteriorating year after year as Red Communist China continues to plow away permitting (e.g. authorizing the build of two coal power plants per week in 2022-2023)… so we’re going to see another surge in dirty air globally and islands that used to be protected by “dilution is the solution” are going to have air quality issues unless they have force field tech repelling the pollution (I’m not talking about space systems satcoms beam steering away the pollution, I’m talking about a local transmitter to repel it, regardless of satcom beam steering of pollution, yes satcoms are dual-use tech and can be weaponized to beam steer nanotech clouds of metals into a specific region for various use cases (e.g. dielectric enhance to burn faster when a fire occurs… ) these are (2) nanotech and (4) spectratech tools of the “invisible war” chest.… here are the initial elements I’ve been prototyping frequencies on to build a force field system for a home and work space. Pollution is location specific, or used to be, but on average the aluminum is out of control in the air as well as iron and not on this report but of significant concern are barium and berylium in MENPs particles.

Therefore, the initial force field prototypes I’m working on are for aluminum, barium, berylium and iron (there is a concern here within the human body with respect to iron on the red blood cell binding porphyrin group on hemoglobin and other components of the biological body). After that I’ll work on a separate mold and fungus repel frequency force field system and then a pest repel force field system. This order of precedence works best as the air is horrid dirty and getting worse by the week.

Figure 1: Ice sample from the sky (snow) that accumulated and was discolored enough to prompt a lab analysis.

The frequencies that I’m working with to repel air pollution (e.g. force field when transmitted in a specific pattern) are as follows:

Aluminum 3.94, 79.09, 1588.45 Hz

Barium 4.82, 5.38, 96.75, 108.18, 1943.32, 2172.92 Hz

Fluoride 9.46, 190.06, 3817.55 Hz

Berylium & Other Metals 344, 510, 943, 563.3, 673.9, 679.2, 783.6, 664, 7344, 2842, 1147, 686.6, 684.1, 113, 779.9, 829.3, 679.2, 865, 969.9, 1067, 783.6, 800.4, 1045, 1062, 1067, 1113, 673.9, 2842 Hz

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I’m working on this for two reasons, one I got poisoned with a (2) nanotech “invisible arsenal” of war that is magnetic and attracts feromagnetic, paramagnetic and magnetic elements into me when I transit and move around, took a me some time to test all the A/B/C/D….Z combinations to validate this… as I’d get better in one location, heal-up and then start going about my normal work routine and then after traveling I’d be exhausted (not in contact with people, close contact) and then I realized it was the pollution in the air and the contamination (2) nano magnetic in my body that was slowing me down, increasing my resistance and decreasing my frequency to line me out. Keep in mind mold, fugnus etc are impregnated with metals these days, so it was not just the metals in pollution, but the mold and fungus too. Since the mold and fungus have known metals in them, then it is easier to go after the metal frequencies to repel the mold and fungus on-average. That’s why I’m starting with the metals. The second is that I have a carbon dioxide capture system that pulls in air and it gets contaminated with these metals and junk in the dirty air. I got poisoned while I was scaling-up the carbon dioxide capture and conversion to ethanol and jet fuel technology in 2022, let that sink in. Sustainable jet fuel from anywhere in the world, on tap from air… the engineer/scientist working on that gets poisoned and almost dies without anyone the wiser.