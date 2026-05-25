Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AncientHeart369's avatar
AncientHeart369
8h

Brandon, suppose one ONLY used Rife frequencies of all of the different therapeutic things you've mentioned over the years to avoid the side effects of which you speak? In this post you seem to mention using BOTH Rife frequencies and the actual supplement, metal, etc.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture