Hydra are being actively deployed in supply chains to contaminate pharmaceuticals, food and water. There is ample evidence on hydra in some of the COVID vaccines as well as T. Cruzi and T. Brucei (not Hydra, but lethal parasites nonetheless that you don’t want in your God given body). Worse, is that the use of mRNA + DNA fragments of hydra packaged in lipid nanoparticles were globally deployed via supply chain attacks into vaccine supply chains and other supplies that utilize lipid nanoparticles (room temperature stable) and keeping the material frozen at very low temperatures prevents any growth (e.g. the COVID jab roll-outs globally). I don’t trust pharmaceutical corporations that do business with Red Communist China, cause they’re doing the whole virus and anti-virus business plan, but they’re using the vaccines to induce other illness to sell more drugs at future date as well as GMO’d organisms, it’s all a mess on earth these days in times of unrestricted war. Supply chain verification is REQUIRED now.

Figure 0: Remote Viewing Rendering (Not exact, but close) of a lab doing hydra research, these are all Black Site Labs. For people who don’t know these column glass or acrylic tubulars are called “bioreactors”. When I studied in Maine at the National Center for Algae & Microbiota we utilized these and also the bag version to grow the algae (the bag version was cost effective).

For people who think the above image is a stretch of reality, here is a museum demonstration of biological soup components:

Figure 1: https://hmsc.harvard.edu/winogradsky-column Marsh biological soup being incubated and grown

Figure 2: Polypodium Hydraforme with a free living stolone (left) [1]

Figure 3: Hydra vulgaris

Remember, if you have a hydra tech platform in you (2) nanotech + (3) drugtech and you eat, it grows the hydra tech platform as well as the basic parasites. The hydra has been worked on by various Black Hat IC and Enemy of the State groups globally with IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications interconnects. When one goes to remove this “unrestricted war” weapon, being in a fasted state is required, as when you eat it grows the hydra tech. Militaries utilize integrated (3) drugtech: designer hydra tech and (2) nanotech: IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology for cyborg technologies. The original hydra tech was (1) implant tech along with the archon parasties, but the research that Black Sites have done has positioned the hydra tech into a combined (3) drugtech: genomic hydra and (2) nanotech. I was able to hack into one of the black sites and remove view, they have cylindrical columns of various organisms grown with their (1) implant tech (2) nanotech and (3) drug tech) in their Black Site labs, it is DISGUSTING. They rapidly grow the hydra tech and organisms with scalar wave (near-field) life giving energy technology that the public is kept deaf and dumb to, except if a smart scientist or engineer reads the bible and understands the “tent of meeting” and Moses glowing when he left the mountain, but few understand this on earth, which is the “technical debt” that the fallen angels dark groups exploit to deceive humanity.

Waters that destroy Hydra:

Salt water (Hydra live in fresh water, so if you are poisoned with a hydra (2) nanotech + (3) drugtech platform then salt water is the only water you should shower and bathe in, else the hydra grows, this includes genomic hydra integrated into your DNA, yes it is a sad state of affairs in times of “unrestricted war” where genomic weapons are actively fielded on earth now.

Herbs that destroy Hydra:

Betel Nut (side effects are coloring mouth and teeth red, cancer when taken in large doses for along time period), so I choose to counterstrike the side effects by selecting non-alcohol based betel nut extracts and dose with with rife frequencies. [1]

Figure 3: Hawai’i Pharm Bing Lang Areca Catechu (e.g. Betel nut active ingredient) [4] Wormwood (when taking in large doses for a long time, side effects are seizures, kidney failure, vomiting, and hallucinations.), so I choose to counterstrike the side effects with rife frequencies and not driving or operating machinery while dosing (e.g. hallucinations). I choose non-alcohol solvents to dose with the wormwood. [2] Figure 4: Kroeger Herb Wormwood Kit [5] I choose to dose both wormwood and betel nut extracts and the hydra tech just melts away, the hydra tech will regrow if you eat food, especially meat as it is a carnivore, so fasting and dosing with hydra killing frequencies, metals and bathing and showering in salt water is the only path forward to remove hydra poisoning in times of unrestricted war.

Metals that destroy Hydra:

Copper (I choose to drink out of a copper no-liner bottle these days as it is easier than making colloidal copper. I add lemon juice and vitamin C to the bottle and it polishes the interior of the copper water drinking bottle, e.g. it leeches copper into the water that I drink. I don’t do this all the time as there are lethal doses of copper in the body, but to counteract weird nano-bio magnetic hydra tech one explores these options). I also dose with rife copper frequencies.

List of References:

[1] By Ekaterina V. Raikova - Evans, N. M., Linder, A., Raikova, E. V., Collins, A. G., Cartwright, P. (2008). Phylogenetic placement of the enigmatic parasite, Polypodium hydriforme, within the Phylum Cnidaria. BMC Evolutionary Biology 8: 139. Fig. 1 doi:10.1186/1471-2148-8-139, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5540063

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11206975/

[3] https://glassgrown.com/blogs/learn-with-me/hydra-in-your-aquarium-heres-how-to-handle-it

[4] https://hawaiipharm.com/bing-lang-pharm-nonalcext

[5] https://www.kroegerherb.com/products/wormwood-combination/