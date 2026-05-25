The antidote to the latest class of hydra, a combined (1) implant (2) nano (3) drug and (4) spectra requires fasting, calcium-disodium-EDTA and vitamin C with DNA-TX H-field and local Rife. Baths and showers in salted water. Then after taking a salted water bath the use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to pull out the MENPs and magnetic nanotech that enable the synthetic nanobiochem hydra “Nanobioweapons” with IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications to regrow persistent state from their “seed” or “core”.

Genetic DNA-TX H-field (40,000 Hz, virus destroy (Sars-Cov-2 spike protein) sequences, toxic protein destroy sequences, morgellons disease destroy sequences + (3) drug-tech countermeasures to dispose of toxins produced deployed via (4) spectra tech at the genomic and macro-scale) is also required on the body and having C60 fullerene in the local environment is also required.

These Synthetic Nanobiochem Hydra are a blend of (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech) and (4) spectra tech that work with IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and are magnetic to attract more contamination into the person from the local environment, doing a surround & enclose.

The use of betel nut extract, wormwood and copper nails the hydra biological component, while the use of calcium-disodium-EDTA and vitamin c nail the synthetic biology component, while providing an antioxidant benefit via the vitamin C.

The use of the rife tech is required to degrade the layers of synthetic biology and pathogens and it is requried at DNA and macro-scale.

The use of the magnetic vortex skyrmion tech is required to pull out the broke-up and dissolved contamination that has synthetic biology fragments remaining, while having a magnetic salt lamp collector in the local vicinity such that the magnetic vortex skyrmion fragments spun out of the body are not able to freely disperse and re-enter the person. Salted floor helps regular nanotech, but the magnetic nanotech requires a magnetic salt lamp to accumulate it and fragment the removed contamination, such as MENPs, etc. with neodymium, barium ferrite, graphene integrations.

Use of ozone and hyperbaric oxygen therapy HBOT helps to degrade the contamination and oxygenate the cells and tissues, while only the use of peptide treatment after the hydra tech is removed will enable a clean recovery and rebuild of the human body from the assassination weaponry that is part of enemy of the state “invisible arsenal”

Drinking out of copper and use of copper and silver materials is required to decontaminate from such a weapon that is “splinter cell”. The objective is to move the body into a diamagnetic state, such that it doesn’t get taken over by the synthetic biology hydra tech that is designer nano-biotech, built off of ancient archon and hydra tech modified for integration into a human body. Gold and colloidal gold helps to dissolve the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology circuitry or as some call it the “blueprint”. I am not sure how MENPs respond to disruptive field coherent materials and spectra, an item to review.

You have to be stationary to an extent and in a diamagnetic shielded environment, else you’ll keep re-accumulating magnetic, feromagnetic and paramagnetic elements and molecules and mold/fungus into your body as well as other “splinter cell” nanotech contamination in the local environment.

The above is extremely uncommon knowledge. Hope this helps humanity, battling some of the most persistent state evil technology on earth that spreads through “splinter cell” (e.g. contamination).