I’ve been reviewing diamagnetic metals again in detail with focus on Bismuth and guess what, Bismuth (III) destroys Sars-Cov-2 in mammalian cells, let that sink in. That’s all it takes, take some bismuth, put it in distilled water and let it leech into the water then drink it in a fasted state to circulate it throughout the body and destroy Sars-Cov-2. It works very well in biofilms.

What am I doing? Adding bismuth to my distilled drinking water dispenser and letting it leech into the water along with copper, silver and gold.

Why hasn’t anyone discussed this before? Well, cause Red Communist China snuck attack the supply chain of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccines with supply chain poisons and has AI shadow filtered and blinded everyone that took those vaccines with the Red Communist China IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and nanobioweapons and parasites.

Here it is, Bismuth(III) destroys Sars-Cov-2, unbelievable, what an abject failure American medical and pharma is.

Figure 1: Bismuth (III) destroys Sars-Cov-2.

List of References:

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11220592/