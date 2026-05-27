Here is the antidote frequency set to Morgellons Disease. Keep in mind the body must be in a fasted state and dosed with anti-parasite and chelators for this to work well as to remove “Morgellons Disease” typically requires calcium-disodium-EDTA IV chelation from the body. [1]

Figure 1: Morgellons Disease in the Laboratory, weaponized pathogen in times of unrestricted war with Red Communist China The Dragon. [2]

DO NOT BUY Q-TIPS from China off-brand, do not take nasal swabs from China, weaponized all of it. DO NOT buy facemasks from China, weaponized with graphene.

Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice or diagnosis with the presentation of this information. Work with a competent legally licensed medical professional. Malfunctioning national security IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology falls within “Morgellons Disease” and that is utilized by the medical industry to remove people from the “System” by the “dillusional parasitosis” diagnosis. Now Red Communist China The Dragon has EXPLOITED this removal loop-hole with their hacked Ns3 DARPA technology and is covertly removing people that say NO TO CHINA.

If you also have hydra tech in you, glutathione will grow the hydra, so chelator vitamin c has been my focus.

The nasal swabs had weaponized morgellons disease in them from the pandemic, WW3 start. The COVID jabs have weaponized hydra in them from the pandemic, WW3 start.

Therefore, Clifford’s information only works for the 1 + 2 contaminated people with removal of glutathione as that will grow the hydra tech. I have not done a study to see what happens when copper in water is added, but I do know it will be absorbed by the synthetic biology. Basically, if you have both weaponized morgellons disease and hydra weaponized in your body, fasting with no yeast and no sugar is required to then counterstrike. If you have barium ferrite, that is magnetic, then moving around everywhere accumulates more deadly nanotech that is magnetic or iron into you and decontaminating in a diamagnetic shielded space is required. Do not touch garbage or waste if you are contaminated as it will spread into you, gloves do not help nor does a mask.

Iron and wine both grow morgellons disease. If you have meat, that has iron in it. If you drink wine that grows morgellons disease. This places the Morgellons Disease organism in direct competition with human blood and human health. This is why The Dragon, working through Red Communist China chose to supply chain contaminate nasal swabs with weaponized Morgellons disease and then dose the hydra into the COVID jabs as the combination of both in the human body is extremely challenging to remove, e.g. The Antidote that Red Communist China does not provide NATO and specifically America. [2]

Carnicom Institute: Three methods that appear to interfere with the molecular bonding of the iron-dipeptide complex that is now understood to be characteristic of the “Morgellons” growth structure have been established and identified. The iron-protein complex is believed to be of, or similar to, the “Rieske Protein” (iron-sulfur) form. These three methods also appear to be variably successful in reducing the oxidation state of the encapsulated iron from the Fe(III) state to the Fe(II) state. The discovered methods involve the use of ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and glutathione. The results of applying glutathione appear to be especially promising at this time, as it appears that a major disruption in the bond structure has taken place after approximately 72 hours. The methods have been established and verified through visual, chemical and spectroscopic methods and each has an effect independent of the others. The hypothesis to be made here is that the growth of the organism itself may be interfered with as a result of this work. [1]

Frequency Set Known to Work for Morgellons Disease (on-average):

8, 20, 30, 120, 160, 304, 330, 432, 464, 500, 625, 665, 727.5, 740, 787, 800, 835, 880, 920, 1234, 1488, 1550, 1600, 1862, 2016, 2114, 2180, 2489, 2720, 2791, 2855, 2867, 2929, 3176, 3347, 3448, 4014, 4264, 4271.25, 5000, 5611, 5856.37, 5858.25, 7344, 10000 Hz

Note: Be careful with the 10,000 Hz frequency as that tanks sugar levels in a person or animal, I accidentally killed a diabetic cat when tinkering with these frequencies initially.

List of References

[1] https://mirror.carnicom.com/morgellons-the-breaking-of-bonds-and-the-reduction-of-iron/

[2] https://carnicominstitute.org/morgellons-in-the-laboratory/