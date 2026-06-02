Here is the antidote frequency set to Magnetic Morgellons Disease. Keep in mind the body must be in a clean EMF local environment, fasted state and dosed with anti-parasite and chelators for this to work well as to remove “Morgellons Disease” typically requires calcium-disodium-EDTA IV chelation from the body. [1]

Figure 1: Morgellons Disease in the Laboratory, weaponized pathogen in times of unrestricted war with Red Communist China The Dragon. [2]

DO NOT BUY Q-TIPS from China off-brand, do not take nasal swabs from China, weaponized all of it. DO NOT buy facemasks from China, weaponized with graphene.

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Disclaimer: This is NOT medical advice or diagnosis with the presentation of this information. Work with a competent legally licensed medical professional. Malfunctioning national security IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology falls within “Morgellons Disease” and that is utilized by the medical industry to remove people from the “System” by the “dillusional parasitosis” diagnosis. Now Red Communist China The Dragon has EXPLOITED this removal loop-hole with their hacked Ns3 DARPA technology and is covertly removing people that say NO TO CHINA.

If you also have hydra tech in you, glutathione will grow the hydra, so chelator vitamin c has been my focus.

The nasal swabs had weaponized morgellons disease in them from the pandemic, WW3 start. The COVID jabs have weaponized hydra in them from the pandemic, WW3 start.

Therefore, Clifford’s information only works for the 1 + 2 contaminated people with removal of glutathione as that will grow the hydra tech. I have not done a study to see what happens when copper in water is added, but I do know it will be absorbed by the synthetic biology. Basically, if you have both weaponized morgellons disease and hydra weaponized in your body, fasting with no yeast and no sugar is required to then counterstrike. If you have barium ferrite, that is magnetic, then moving around everywhere accumulates more deadly nanotech that is magnetic or iron into you and decontaminating in a diamagnetic shielded space is required. Do not touch garbage or waste if you are contaminated as it will spread into you, gloves do not help nor does a mask.

Iron and wine both grow morgellons disease. If you have meat, that has iron in it. If you drink wine that grows morgellons disease. This places the Morgellons Disease organism in direct competition with human blood and human health. This is why The Dragon, working through Red Communist China chose to supply chain contaminate nasal swabs with weaponized Morgellons disease and then dose the hydra into the COVID jabs as the combination of both in the human body is extremely challenging to remove, e.g. The Antidote that Red Communist China does not provide NATO and specifically America. [2]

Low acidity environment in the body and foods that increase acidity grow the organism, that causes Morgellons disease. Therefore, avoid acidic foods, coffee, etc. and of course avoid yeast and sugar. [1]

Dose with lactoferrin, as milk may not be tolerated by those that took the COVID jab and have a histamine response, either way if you have hydra and morgellons disease, fasting and minimizing of mass input into the body that builds biofilms is required. [2]

Carnicom Institute: Three methods that appear to interfere with the molecular bonding of the iron-dipeptide complex that is now understood to be characteristic of the “Morgellons” growth structure have been established and identified. The iron-protein complex is believed to be of, or similar to, the “Rieske Protein” (iron-sulfur) form. These three methods also appear to be variably successful in reducing the oxidation state of the encapsulated iron from the Fe(III) state to the Fe(II) state. The discovered methods involve the use of ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and glutathione. The results of applying glutathione appear to be especially promising at this time, as it appears that a major disruption in the bond structure has taken place after approximately 72 hours. The methods have been established and verified through visual, chemical and spectroscopic methods and each has an effect independent of the others. The hypothesis to be made here is that the growth of the organism itself may be interfered with as a result of this work. [1]

Counterstrike Protocol to Morgellons Disease, an invasive cross-domain-bacteria (e.g. synthetic biology + biological) that invades an organism such as people and pets and wildlife, from pollution and electromagnetic frequencies (it feeds on EMF and the body’s biofield), it is real and here are photographs of it, regardless of what stupid uninformed Artificial Intelligence AI search engines report. I have private clients that have reported before they found me their pets, dogs had succumbed due to this parasite first and then the parasite is growing in the private client. The parasite over-takes smaller organisms faster than larger ones. Remember pharmaceutical corporations would rather treat the symptoms and not the root cause, so they sell more pills (they’re drug pill pushers just legalized cronies that work with The Dragon in Red Communist China these days, so they’re traitors and are influenced by China due to their laws now). So China builds 2 coal power plants a week now due to a permitting spree from 2022-2023ish and that increases pollution that makes Morgellons Disease worse, while the CCP gives vitamin C to their population to keep them protected then sells drugs to the rest of the world treating the symptoms, while their enemy nation states population gets dumber due to this parasite messing with the central nervous system and brain.

Frequency Set Known to Work for Magnetic Morgellons Disease (on-average):

8, 20, 30, 120, 160, 304, 330, 432, 464, 500, 625, 665, 727.5, 740, 787, 800, 835, 880, 920, 1234, 1488, 1550, 1600, 1862, 2016, 2114, 2180, 2489, 2720, 2791, 2855, 2867, 2929, 3176, 3347, 3448, 4014, 4264, 4271.25, 5000, 5611, 5856.37, 5858.25, 7344, 10000 Hz

No dirty electrical grid and surrounding infrastructure, inclusive of an electrified ground, typically from underground utility distribution lines as this will feed and grow the morgellons disease (cross-domain-bacteria CDB weaponized parasite), such that it is harder to impossible to remove.

No 5G+ as that feeds and grows the parasite just like dirty electrical grids with underground distribution lines electrifying the ground and causing significant magnetic effects.

Degausser (demagnetizer), that the entire human body can enter and take the frequency into a copper wound coil from high frequency to lower frequency several times to demagnetize the body, this does not remove the magnetic elements, but temporarily demagnetizes them (e.g. degausses the body). Nobody with heart pacemakers can do this, as it will break the pacemaker and the person.

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid, water soluble) + Liposomal Vitamin C (lipid nanoparticle payloaded ascorbic acid that goes into lipids and aqueous tissues throughout entire body)

Lactoferrin that has high iron binding affinity to break down part of the cross-domain bacteria CDB organism (e.g. synthetic biology + biological lifeform) and it also has amicrobial properties, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal and binds to ACE2 which stops SARS and Sars-Cov-2 from propogating [3,4]

Wormwood Combination by Kroeger Herb



Wormwood Combination = Wormwood, Black Walnut Leaf, Quassia, Cloves, Male Fern Root

Betel Nut Extract

Oil of Oregano

Lemon Juice Fresh Organic

Rock salt bath with sodium bicarbonate, borax (field coherent disruptive, disrupts the morgellons metal and fiber signals TX/RX, alfalfa tablets, colloidal copper (kills hydra, at times weaponized with morgellons disease), colloidal gold, colloidal bismuth, and essential oils. First do the salt with alfalfa and essential oil soaps, then for a second bath do the colloidals with essential oils as a polish with a small amount of salt, then when you get out DON’T DRY OFF WITH A TOWEL, AIR DRY or FORCED AIR RED LIGHT HEATER DRY OFF to leave a salt sheen on your body with the colloidal diamagnetic metals, that is your protection (shield) against contamination in the world. Do this and you’ll be better off than majority of humankind, angelic wise. DO NOT TAKE A BATH IN A TUB THAT IS ELECTRIFIED, e.g. if you have an iron tub that is on the ground floor with dirty electrical distribution systems that will grow the morgellons as it’ll use the salt to then electrify the water to an extent and then grow the contamination in you… so you need a non-iron tub and preferably something not close to the dirty electrified ground.

Intravenous Ozone with UVB [5]

Alfalfa (eaten and in bath water)

Colloidal silver, gold, bismuth (small amount in distilled water)

Liquid multi-vitamin, Source of Life Gold.

Fenbendazole (note there is a fenbendazole packaged with alfalfa to keep animals healthy, the alfalfa creates an alkaline environment in the body, morgellons disease proliferates in an acidic environment). safe-guard by Prarie Pride and other brands has fenbendazole blended with alfalfa for animals to keep them healthy.

Ivermectin

DO NOT DRINK COFFEE (it is acidic and promotes growth of morgellons sadly, I like coffee!)

NO SUGARS, go with Xylitol

MINIMIZE CARBOHYDRATES

NO YEAST OR YEAST EXTRACT

Use of black seed oil (nigella sativa) to assist with clearing brain when in fasted state

DMSO when in fasted state (only when in fasted state, as DMSO + a molecule is then transferred into the brain). DMSO in a borosilicate glass bottle double distilled is best option.

Glycerin

Green teas with no sugar added

Castor oil (digestive flush, laxative)

Ozone Ear Insufflation (OEI) and ozone headbag (above the eyebrows, do not breathe in the ozone, it will kill you if you breath ozone into your lungs) and ozone rectal, do not eat prior, afterwards dose-up with probiotics and re-establish microbiome, if you are dairy intolerant then dose with probiotics and lactoferrin afterwards and if you are not dairy intolerant then buttermilk is utilized by militaries, post ozone treatment after an hour to re-establish gut microbiome and clean water then let the body clean itself, days when you do ozone eat within a 1 hour window and keep it small and lean, such as a liquid so your body can clean out and never ever eat right before an ozone session.

The frequency TX strategy that I utilize holds one channel at 464 Hz, a known frequency Mortal Oscillatory Rate MoR of Candida (normally accompanies Morgellons Disease) and then utilize channel 2 to move from lower to higher frequencies. This works very well, when in a fasted state, hydrated and after an ozone session, then use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to pull out the magnetic nanotech Barium Ferrite based. For those that got poisoned through supply chain contaminated vaccines from Red Communist China, use of DNA-TX H-field transmitting the antidote as well as repair DNA frequencies, SV40 removal if you took Pfizer and Sars-Cov-2 destroy frequencies (including retract spike and destroy spike are required).

Note: Be careful with the 10,000 Hz frequency as that tanks sugar levels in a person or animal, I accidentally killed a diabetic cat when tinkering with these frequencies initially.

RESULTS from a person contaminated with (2) nanotech: weaponized morgellons disease (1) implant tech: archons, (3) drug tech and (4) spectra tech utilized to hunt and kill after disassemblying the nanobiochem parasite tech and removing it with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit:

Figure 2: Metals and fibers from weaponized morgellons disease prior to the rupture of a hydra component.

Figure 3: The “Melt” is from the ruptured hydra component, the hard stuff is from the weaponized morgellons disease that has magnetic barium ferrite in it (black).

Figure 4: Magnetic Weaponized Morgellons Disease and Hydra being pushed out of brain during decontamination. The skin color goes from dark to light

Figure 5: magnetic nanobiotech being removed, after being in a 5G+ environment then testing to validate with two independent witnesses the material being removed per protocol. Skin color going from dark to light as material is pushed and pulled out in a low EMF environment with alkaline diet including fenbendazole with alfalfa.

The spectra tech (4) is utilized (near-field) to rapidly grow the predosed hydra and contamination, while utilizing the (far-field) to destroy the niBMI from Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology and damage biological tissues in the brain causing a “Neurostrike” that destroys NATO’s IEEE 1906.1 nanotech from Ns3 DARPA and then rapidly grows (1) implant tech to take-over the person inside of a nation state from thousands of miles away, at least.

List of References

[1] https://mirror.carnicom.com/morgellons-the-breaking-of-bonds-and-the-reduction-of-iron/

[2] https://carnicominstitute.org/morgellons-in-the-laboratory/

[3] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1331250/

[4] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7271924/

[5] https://ivs.wholehealthchicago.com/shop/product/2