Figured out how to work with existing Electromagnetic EM Biological Matter BH infolded spectra being transmitted by modulating body at the pattern to then receive the EM BH and avoid the EM BW (biological weapon). Material science nanotech injected into people can modulate local tissues to receive an EM BW infolded spectra payload... this is part of the COVID vaccines turbo cancer issue.

Take a look at this article! https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/covid-19-vaccines-may-be-causing-cancer-experts-say-6042835

Anyone ever work with EM BW infolded payloads in the spectra that utilized both far-field and near-field information storage? Few have, as that tech is top secret and classified and the old guard KGN and CIA have it as well as Red Communist China CCP. Also eugenics groups, such as the descendants of The Thule Society have the tech too.

Figure 1: EM BW Infolded fields by Tom Bearden [1]

How does it work? Global transmitters sending the EM BW signal that contains infolded information utilizing near field physics scalar wave tech, the far-field part of the spectra signal is to modulate a specific material. If a person has the specific material in their body, typically dosed via (2) nanotech via (3) drugtech vaccine or in food via bioengineered additives then the person had nanoscale and when aggregated meso to macroscale receiving antenna in their body, this can be part of an IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications framework or something else, such as just a molecular compound with the nanotech circuit ligand bound and then delivered via ligand tagged lipid nanoparticle and then consumed via pill or liquid by a person or animal. Then the lipid nanoparticle payloaded package enters the body, flows around within 5 minutes everywhere in the body and then the ligand tag sticks the lipidnanoparticle to and into a specific organ or membrane and then the payload is delivered, is this case a material science based molecule with an electronic nanoscale circuit on it that is utilized to ID the person, batch of vaccine or food source or drug source and then receive and sens information via (4) spectratech.

The tech when utilized for good heals, but when utilized for less good purposes induces disease on a precision person by person basis per an AI system that the nanotech is linked to that also runs global transmitters delivering EW BW Electronic Warfare Biological Weapons and EW BH electronic warfare Biological Healing.

Good use case or EW BH, listening to the music via Hifi in the interference zone at power level that vibrates you modulates your entire body to tune into the pattern and receive the EM BH infolded healing from transmitters. It can reach space systems in orbit and beyond.

Tom Bearden, Retired U.S. Army wrote about these infolded spectra weapons and warned humanity that when combined with modulator tech it presents a systemic global risk to the human race. [1]

List of References:

[1] Gravitobiology, a New Biophysics https://www.amazon.com/Gravitobiology-Thomas-Bearden/dp/0972514678