The best way I’ve found to remove “morgellons disease” via (4) spectra technology is to utilize a multi-dimensional attack that has (4) transmitters where one transmitter sequences on the “metals” frequencies, such as barium, aluminum and berylium, the second transmitter sequences on the “morgellons disease” destroy frequencies, the third does field coherent disrupt and cleanup and the fourth is either CW polarized rotation or if CW polarized rotation in TX3 then utilize TX4 for healing, while the body is full of “lactoferrin” to pull the iron out via iron-chelator and dosing with enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA and vitamin C.

Figure 1: EMF CCW induced blood clot [2]

Figure 2: Clumped red blood cells ( in a CCW far-field EMF spectrum spin attack) via Live Blood Analysis LBA Darkfield Microscope on left and Unclumped red blood cells ( in a CW far-field EMF spectrum spin healing field) via Live Blood Analysis LBA Darkfield Microscope on right.

Taking salt water baths with a sprinkle of boron via borax 20 mule team, sodium bicarbonate and rock salt (sodium chloride) with essential oil natural based soaps that do not contain aluminum and have linalool or peppermint or both in them is required.

The “antidote” for weaponized Morgellons Disease (e.g. Cross Domain Bacteria) [1]:

The (4) spectra strategy:

TX1 One transmitter local is sequenced on the metals in the morgellons disease matrix of biofilms from pollution (intentional:weaponized morgellons and unintentional). Omni-directional to push the metals out of the local environment with a diamagnetic antenna transmitter, spike waveform. TX2 The second transmitter local is sequenced on the biofilm subharmonics of the morgellons disease. Omni-directional to push the magnetic and paramagnetic materials out of the local environment, spike waveform. You start at the lower Hz frequencies and dwell at the subharmonic for five minutes, then step to the next subharmonic in the subharmonic array [x.1, x.2, x.i …. x.n] The objective is to destroy and kill Xi. TX3 Field coherent disruptive transmitter to dissolve the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, spike waveform. Colloidal gold harmonics and subharmonics as well as boron harmonics and subharmonics, I prefer colloidal gold, sequenced with silver and copper. TX4 Cobalt transmitter to destroy the (1) implant tech that invades the “chakras” of a person and influences their consciousness directly, which Red Communist China has weaponized via German funded research on consciousness. DNA-TX H-field transmitter sequencing through various known pathogens and healing frequencies to shield non-contaminated biological tissue Local passive Clockwise CW “spin” tensor ring on body to keep the blood healthy and not let it go into “rouleaux formation”. If not available then select a phased array that can do CW “spin” on the metal TX3, such that as the nanotech dissolves it gets pushed away from the Red Blood Cells RBC. For services on decontamination, go to www.decontamination.ai to schedule a call, payment is required first as more than several people have been helped with www.decontamination.ai with an agreed to payment that have NOT paid yet. Whether this is due to IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications data-in-the-flowing their payment to Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS warchest via Ns3 DARPA nanotech hacking at the person in needs side or forgetfullness (due to their brain getting attacked) or other, I understand how difficult it is to remove yourself from China’s Trap via “Xi’s Magic Weapon” that is built upon (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and (5) ancient spirit tech once the body has been damaged enough that the frequency is lowered, resistance increased and biofield has holes in it for the unseen to enter and attempt a human body take-over + myiasis.

The solvents to take prior and during session that destroy the (1) implant tech hydra genomic components at macro-scale that the DNA-TX H-field transmitter for RNA and DNA genomic weapon payloads can’t touch. Make sure to touch-base with a competent MD or ND that is legally licensed prior to touching and dosing the following molecules, as some people can’t tolerate these:

Betel Nut Extract in glycerin non-alcohol, dosed with distilled water warm highly concentrated … this destroys “hydra” freshwater parasites that are carnivorous with stinging tendrils, weaponized by Red Communist China via Xi Magic Weapon to inflict pain when you piss off CCP PLA MSS adversarial AI Wormwood in glycerin non-alcohol, dosed with distilled water warm highly concentrated. Remember at high concentrations wormwood is a poison. Quinine in glycerin non-alcohol, dosed with distilled water warm highly concentrated… this is the molecule that inspired the Gin & Tonic… to treat malaria Peppermint crystals in mouth

The diet:

no added sugar no yeast no acidic foods restricted eating within an hour window per day consumption of alkaline water vitamin c enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA

List of References:

[1] https://carnicominstitute.org/

[2] https://carnicominstitute.org/back-to-the-future-a-different-version/