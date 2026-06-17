I’m finding that the removal of barium ferrite, a magnetic metallic crystal utilized in industrial poison is extremely challenging to remove with conventional far-field physics technology.

Figure 1: working barium-ferrite decontamination solution, non-invasive. Not proven yet through round-robin testing or a clinical study, this is tip-of-the-spear work to remove an “invisible arsenal” weapon of war with no current anti-terrorism countermeasure known by humanity.