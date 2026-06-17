Decontamination.ai 153 | Near-Field Scalar Modulated Wave TX1 with Lactoferrin Molecular Weight + Far-Field Barium TX2 Transmitter to Remove Barium Ferrite Magnetic Metallic Crystals
I'm fine-tuning the decontamination protocol of barium ferrite, a lethal "invisible arsenal" (2) nano tech weapon of war that does a surround and enclose from inside the human body with scalar tech.
I’m finding that the removal of barium ferrite, a magnetic metallic crystal utilized in industrial poison is extremely challenging to remove with conventional far-field physics technology.