Here are the fundamentals in removing (2) nanotech contamination from the human body that is “magnetic” based nanotech (e.g. does a surround and enclose on the human body). For non-magnetic nanotech, it requires a combined chelation + zeolite + modified dialysis unit with a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to and filtration (e.g. think oil filter change for the human body) in a “field coherent disruptive environment”.

Figure 1: The scientist + engineer that brought you this tip-of-the-spear knowledge to address “technical debt” in the public eye, including “technical debt” by DoD and DoW veterans being “gaslighted” by nanotech “virtual nation states”

This is top secret and classified protocol that the governments of the world are utilizing to repair their Tier 1 employees at the federal level that get “contaminated” with adversarial nanotech. I’m a DoD/DoW/DoE prime in the industrial defense base DIB in America that was left to die, due to an abject failure of DoW/National Security and all other so-called professionals that have “technical debt” compared to the “invisible arsenal” being fielded by enemies of the state, namely Red Communist China The Dragon.

How to actually decontaminate a human body from nanotech (adversarial system), yes the whole body is reset

Step 1: Body in Alkaline State with hydrogenated water, this is water with hydrogen added to it

Step 2: Place the body in a force field that repels magnetic and paramagnetic nanotech (e.g. barium, berylium, aluminum and neodymium are go-to frequencies to repel as well as graphene). Do this at DNA-TX H_field and local via two transmitter technologies with an array of transmitters.

Step 2: Bioscan entire body to identify and characterize pathogens, nanotech and implant tech, you have to have the body NOT accumulating more nanotech due to prior poisoning of magnetic nanotech

Step 3: build far-field transmission frequency sequences to destroy the contamination in the body from the pathogens, nanotech and implant tech from the prior scans done in a controlled environment

Step 4: have the body connected to a modified dialysis system that pulls out the blood, cleans it via filtration and magnetic vortex skyrmion and the circulates the blood back into the body. do not start the process in a field coherent disruptive environment, but gradually ramp-up the field coherent disruptive transmitters that transmit colloidal gold and boron frequencies (borosilicate glass contains boron, both boron and colloidal gold are field coherent disruptive and dissolve nanotech circuits), have calcium-disodium-EDTA IV ongoing as well to chelate and use of zeolites (nanoscale, 1 to 5 nm) that is a field coherent disruptive zeolite, such that it gets in between the larger scale nanobiotech contamination and disrupts it such that it can’t relink and build, that’s the secret of the so-called “zeolite-z” technology

Step 5: have the person drink hydrogenated water and placed in a scalar near-field environment modulated at the pathogens and contamination logged from prior total body scan such that the ripped material is replaced with hydrogenated water, moving the body into a diamagnetic state with healthy biofield

This information hacks all intelligence community work countering “contamination” in other words, it is the tip of the spear knowledge to get nanotech tags out of your body. Handlers don’t want people to have this information cause it hacks all national security technology and defeats intelligence community and controlling group’s trillion dollar global system. If you do a global transmit with the “field coherent disrupt” frequencies it literally dissolves all of the decades of the controlling group’s “psychocivilized society” agreement between the old guard KGB and CIA. I’m apparently fairly perturbed at the IC and enemies of the state, this information lets anyone reset earth’s abject failure of the use of IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and take-down the controlling groups nefariously utilizing this tech for industrial espionage and asymmetric neurostrike… “Push The Button” now has a whole different meaning, IC I hacked your Black Hats to the “seed”. Hegseth, this information is critical as many on earth DO NOT HAVE A CLEAR EYE any longer and the tech above was utilized to sabatoge my enlistment as an officer in the Navy to counter Red Communist China The Dragon and is also why the youth in America are weak. I’ve decided to attack The Dragon independently as the MIL and IC is well aware. Apparently it was the correct decision as it provides an independent data-point not clouded by Ns3 DARPA prior old guard KGB and CIA agreement.