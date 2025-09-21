As part of the promise I’ve made to Private Clients at https://www.aibcps.com a project funded by Reactwell’s work, for every person that is a Private Client, I’ll strive to help ten people in need being harmed by contamination, intentional and unintentional (e.g. pollution fallout of human kind’s public good, earth’s air and water).

Figure 1: Angelic patterns viewable through cymatics. [1]

Figure 2: an interference pattern that I drew as a child with four transmitters (e.g. suns’ interference pattern creating an interference pattern observed via the horizontal lines drawn in terms of frequency signals with alternating colors).

Therefore, the frequencies series below accessible via a secure internet connection(e.g. Proton VPN or Nord VPN) will re-tune the nanotechnology in your local environment. This Private Client protocol, now available for free through www.elohimcepher.com is being published here first. The keys to diamagnetic repel for an average person to utilize are below, there is a playlist I’ve built on Youtube Music available at this link for use without having to go to this website or www.elohimcepher.com if you choose. These audio sequences will be made available on CDs and DVDs with audio and video through Elohim Cepher site for everyone, e.g. patterns on a CD or DVD that can be played offline or offgrid for those that prefer to be unplugged.

Youtube music playlist, actively being built now with frequencies available as a public good through Youtube Music:

Fully playlist here Rife Diamagnetic Patterns to Repel Magnetic Nanotechnology

Example of one of the tracks in the Rife Diamagnetic Patterns to Repel Magnetic Nanotechnology, pervasive on earth everywhere now. Best to play this sequence on a HiFi home and office surround sound or building system, when people are not in the office and then have sonicator air diffusers with distilled water and essential oils with colloidal silver nanoparticle ions and gold nanoparticle ions in each room and entrance area.

Frequency of Diamond, a diamagnetic form of element carbon

Technically, the manganese frequency set is anti-feromagnetic so it repels iron, this is why there are also blood stabilization frequencies in this playlist. All of these fequencies should be played by those with Live Blood Analysis LBA analytical instruments to validate and then reference this brief so we can update with laboratory data to back it up.

Also, placement of sodium-bicarbonate 50 lb bags around the home and office will help absorb odors and also sodium-bicarbonate is weakly diamagnetic so it repels magnetic nanotechnology. 50 lb bags of sodium-bicarbonate can be sourced locally from pool supply warehouses for about 50 USD. Baking soda also works, placing baking soda boxes in each room and closet and in refrigerators/freezers is wise to consider in combination with the above. Hope this knowledge helps those in need to decontaminate and repel the globally pervasive neodymium oxides in the atmosphere as well as other paramagnetic and feromagnetic materials that increase your “resistance” on earth that over time accumulates in your body to decrease your “frequency” and cloud one’s mind and body (e.g. like a ball and chain courtesy of China CCP PLA MSS and “black hat” “invisible arsenal” unrestricted/total war on humanity going down now, what the “black hats” call the “great dimming” and the “whole world locked up”.

List of References:

[1] https://www.elohimcepher.com