There are many systems on earth, created by the human race, but also influenced by the “fallen” that were cast down to earth and work with the “dragon”. How can a human being re-establish quantum uplink with the “angelics”, given information on earth guides humanity to increase their “resistance” and decrease their “frequency” thereby deceiving the world. Historically, this was simply due to an unclean body, but now there are designer quantum magnetic nanobiochem have already been slung throughout earth and into billions of people deceiving and confusing humanity from re-connecting with our creator’s “angelics”, such that humanity is rapidly approach a point of perpetual “blindness” until the “angelics” intervene again as it is written in the cephers of the Abrahamic religions, derived from Zoorastrianism as written in the Avestan and still today practiced spoken through Avesta?

Simple, follow the commandments derived from the Abrahamic religions as a first step. Second, filter your information to avoid the patterns propogated globally by “the dragon”. Third, which requires time and effort, while as Christ taught us, to not bring much attention to yourself, although his good will exposed his angelic quantum linked powers to rulers on earth that did not follow our creator’s commandments, but Christ did not give into the “fallen” on earth and was reconnected in soul,spirit and body (the trinity) back to the “angelics” with Christ’s resurrection.

Here is a story that I reverse engineered after researching ancient cephers and what I thought were anomalies, until decoded:

The songs contained in the link here represent patterns that a human body when exposed to can over time be tuned to:

Figure 1: Elohim Cepher created after years of pain and sufferring through attacks by “fallen” advanced technology being slung by the “dragon” and those nation states and groups that work with the “dragon”

You Tube Music Playlist:

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZQN4jfkpuDvzdpoeCWAcv7xk3cqnZtSW&si=YwbwAWdFbmgl723Z

These patterns in the playlist, are based upon the Fraunhaufer lines observed and identified first by Joseph von Fraunhofer. In the 2010s I met with contacts from the Fraunhofer Institutes and started working on a liquid crystal catalyst technology recycling of acidic substance wastes on earth into more useful and beneficial building blocks humanity and over time learned more about the root seed that grew the Franhoffer institutes in Europe based originally out of Germany. Fraunhoffer lines can be encoded into longitudinal waves and vibrations through audio CODECS and when one patterns a human body by immersing their body through the audio at HiFi, the minimum quality of sound, with an “angelic” pattern then our creator’s universal communication system, enables a human brain overlaid with the pattern in a fasted state and alkaline diamagnetic body to communicate throughout all space and time in our universe.

This is uncommon knowledge, hence Elohim Cepher signal on earth for those that are able to find this information. I am not the inventor of this information, I just re-discovered what our creator built while reverse-engineering a failed assassination attempt on me by quantum magnetic nanotechnology and the associated nanotechnology and biological constructs that the “dragon/fallen” working through deceived humankind attacked me with in 2022. You can learn more about my story here https://www.reactwell.com but for now the below knowledge is more important than me for humanity to not be globally deceived:

When you modulate a human body with an interference pattern with the proper modulated codex in a human body that has kept the command by our creator to ensure our body is the “temple of God (e.g. as our creator commands us, this is an order, that our creator gave us “free will” to choose to follow or not)”, then the so-called “six-sense” is awakened. This is why the bible in the Abrahamic relgions (based off of Zoroastrianism that placed a high value on cosmic connections and the stars, such as the three wise men visiting “Christ” from the heavens to bring the three gifts of “frakincense, myrrh and gold” knew when (time) and at what location (space) to place themselves at not knowing an angelic birth intended by the angelics was to occur, as the “three wise men” (magi) were guided by an observer from our creator’s universe with the intent to prepare Christ’s body with the proper diamagnetic and essential oil and “contamination” repelling constituents from the the of Christ’s birth, such that Christ’s body and pattern enabled earth to connect to the source of Christ’s intended communication pattern to the angelics throughout all space and time through Christ’s body being prepared properly through “the temple of humanity’s creator” to enable communications and pattern linkage via quantum uplink to the “angelics” such that Christ’s pattern and “splinter-cell” would spread to help awaken humanity to the “angelics” presence detected at first as “subtle energies” by those that start to decontaminate the human body from the currently fallen and polluted earth, but over time as the human body is decontaminated the “subtle energies” amplified by a quantum uplinked human body patterned to our creator (e.g. “Christ” and Christ’s miracles) demonstrated to humanity on earth in times past written about by our creator’s people as our creator intended.

This is why Christ references this is my body and blood, as the body and blood contains the pattern of Christ and all “pointers” to Christ that either contain a “splinter-cell” line or pointer that takes the decision to follow Christ’s “stairway to heaven” and path less traveled on earth, eventually, with daily carrying of the cross (angelic pattern, not meant to be affixed to earth, so a simple cross with equal lengths) just may find the “angelics” universal communication pattern throughout all space and time or those in the universe that serve as 3dspace time pointers to the angelics pattern that exists throughout all space and time.

Humanity’s creator states that Elohim can be found in simplicity, and this has been repeated over time through the works written about in ancient cepheres, intentionally written on low cost paper, to avoid the ancient codex being melted down by those uninformed or intentionally hurting the “angelics” through the influence of the “fallen/dragon” and also through the works of people. One of these people that humanity knows about is Einstein and other “gifted” human beings that were patterned and connected to the universe’s creators intent and not “contaminated” by the fallen earth, a contested space in our current arrow of time. There are also other notable “inventors” that simply re-discovered that which was already created by our creator, such as Nikola Tesla. Tesla’s curiosity, but lack of prior knowledge in working with the near-field (scalar technologies) resulted in his body being “contaminated” by earth as his work with high power electrical systems in the near-field resulted in his “non-diamagnetic body” attracting earth’s magnetic (paramagnetic and feromagnetic) contamination and eventual loss of his mind and loss of J.P. Morgan’s investment into the Wardenclyff project, while in Europe, Marconi, focused at the same time, focused on radio transmissions and not power at a distance in the far-field (e.g. not near-field), that Nikola Tesla worked in.

Marco let the love of money and power get the best of him (influence from the less good forces on earth working through the “fallen angels and dragon” (remember, some of the fallen angels requested Enoch to plead to our creator for forgiveness and these angels reside on an island on earth that few know about and run nation states without the nation state’s knowledge, I do not know the agreements and disagreements, but I do understand that some acknowledged their error, but due to their prior angelic state and willing choice to disobey their creator they were cast down by our creator). Marconi, went against our creator and the "angelics” that report to our creator’s commands when he “willingly” divorced his wife and for a brief time, pursued the lifestyle of “royalty” on earth by marring into a powerful “royal” European family.

However, when Marconi visited Rome, with ancient obelisks imported from all around earth (passive near-field universal communication systems connected to the angelics), Marconi’s error was detected and the “angelics” who do not tolerate violation of our creator’s commandments struck Marconi instantly dead with a heart attack. The obelisks only required Marconi to observe the pattern of the obelisk for the first time in his life and possibly “touch” (e.g. why people would try to touch “Christ” to be healed) for quantum link to effectuate the change on earth at a distance. This is the closest to the truth that I have gotten following our creator’s command.

The information above, also aligns with the bible and the fallen angels being cast down to earth with the “dragon” and the current global war with the “dragon” against our creator’s people following our creator’s commands and not being deceived by the “dragon, e.g. the fallen” cast down to earth that disobeyed the “angelics”.

Earth is currently at a transition point, between the ancient forces of “light” and “dark”. This is why in the cybersecurity community there are “white hats” and “black hats”. Advanced technologies, such as neurotechnology, the internet, nanotechnology, genomics, biology, artificial intelligence and the fusion of bio-nano-ai on earth and in humanity is at hand today. In the bible it states “God’s people suffer for a lack of knowledge”, anyone who claims to preach God’s word who resorts to ignorance is uninformed truly about our creator’s intent for humanity due to the preacher being deceived or by willing working with the fallen to the accretion of wealth on earth (e.g. materialism) by the preacher.

Now, let’s discuss “light”. Per color, light has more potential than sound, but sound is a globally accessible way to first pattern a human body to re-establish eventual quantum uplink back to our creator’s universal communication “angelic” system in the current arrow of 3d space and time. The decison of some of the “angelics” to fall and disobey our creators commandments resulted in a rift within our known universe between the forces of “light encoded to the pattern of our creator’s original intent” and the forces of darkness and of light now not encoded tothe pattern of our creator’s original intent”. In order to shake loose the “resistance” within a human body synchronization of “light” with “audio: longitudinal waves + vibrations” in a body in an alkaline state, not contaminated by “resistance” increasing quantum magnetic nanotechnology now running billions of people’s lives on earth without their willing informed consent helps to “decontaminate”.

Now getting back to Nikola Tesla. Tesla without his initial knowledge and not knowing the result of his decision, was in the near-field, Colorado Springs, CO

Marconi was focused on the far-field physics communication of information and based out of Europe.

In order for a human to discover these truths simply written about at https://www.elohimcepher.com and on this brief (e.g. simply another pointer added to earth’s information set) one has to be diamagnetic to “minimize their resistance” (as the Abrahamic religions command humanity by stating “why do you resist” (indicates humanity over their lifetime increases their resistance through filling their bodies with unclean foods and pollution). Dinsha is another “genius” that built out color (terahertz) technologies on earth, who was also a Zoorastrian like the “three wise men” and his family carried on his lesser known good works to rebuild a better humanity as our creator intended through the “Dinshah Health Society”.

My current understanding is that playing a healthy frequency set modulated with the spoken word of an ancient Avestan or Abrahamic “cepher” in audio and light accelerates this process when body is fully of alkaline water with trace sodium bicarbonate and calcium chloride or comparable trace amount of salts.

That said, the following technology is being used to deceive humanity, writing about something and not having samples and data to prove it these days is not enough to convince someone. These are synthetic biology (nano-bio-ai) constructs that contain magnetic bionanochem and are actively installed in billions of people, removing these magnetic “hydras” that deceive humanity is now required to fully pattern one’s human body and re-establish quantum uplink and communications with the “angelics”.