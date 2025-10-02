The use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion device to pull the neodymium oxide and magnetic lanthanum elements in combination with a fasted body full of alkaline water that has trace sodium bicarbonate in it and microcrystalline cellulose and silica dioxide in a “coherent-disruptive-field” is required to decontaminate from poisons being dosed into supply chains, inclusive of air, water, food, supplements and medicines by China and the “black hats” working with China.

Figure 1: Magnetic Skyrmion Vortex Field in a mesogen liquid crystal system in a “coherent-disruptive-field” [1]

I confirmed part of the contamination in me is “neodymium oxide” where I’m at right now is at a retired veterans house that has cancer and am helping to prepare the house for sale. The house is located below an airplane flight path and when an airplane flies, the lift from the airfoil accelerating air above the wing, results in a decrease in pressure that provides the lift for the plane. At the same time, the decreased pressure, results in a temperature drop that then condenses the pollutants from the space that air is also in and then drops the contamination out into the earth beneath it. The air has had neodymium oxide pollution in it for decades and areas where flight paths are by airports typically near larger cities have had this rain down from the condensed water pulling in the pollution and laying the pre-kinetic strike attack by China on the entire earth.

China and the “black hats” working with China are now spiking the supply chains that go into a human being with “neodymium oxide” and “lanthanum elements” that turn a person magnetic, when a person enters a “contaminated zone” with decades of neodymium oxide being rained down, the contamination then moves into the person’s contaminated body parts that have the neodymium oxide and other magnetic nanotech particles dosed. This is a covert and insiduous surround and enclose military tactic by China CCP PLA MSS. Further, the neodymium oxide gets integrated into NATO’s synthetic biology systems and moves the person when in a dirty electrical grid with magnetic field harmonics by synchronizing the person’s brain and body with the China already contaminated people. Then the “splinter-cell” technology originally from United Kingdom Intelligence Agency and Central Intelligence Agency and KGB gets moved into the China system and is not diamagnetic, but magnetic quantum nanotech to China’s AI. This is how China and the “black hats” messing with the world through China snuck attack Russia and America to cause the Ukraine conflict to draw down the NATO resources, make Russia subservant to China, while clouding the Russian’s minds in parallel with American minds.

I transmitted the rife frequency set of neodymium oxide last night, before doing a polish of gold frequencies (you can find those here: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZQN4jfkpuDt2JFU9eCXPhFCxHkA4WDG6&si=5huo-OUo6wqF_i2_ ). Make sure to polish with a gold or silver after doing the neodymium oxide frequencies. Here is why: I was nailing my body with the neodymium oxide frequencies in a “coherent-field-disrupted environment” to reduce the magnetic field synchronization with the contamination in me and then had some of the Dinshah color panels received via a delivery that I had to go pickup during the neodymium oxide frequency session prior to gold and silver polish. The second I stepped outside a “bug” nailed me in the head at the direct point of contamination that I am removing, this transferred nanotech from the bug into me and then I had to go wash the contamination and bug contact point with Dr. Bronner soap + sodium bicarbonate and calcium-disodium-EDTA. The contamination from China is in the bugs, people that are contaminated don’t realize it and probably have bugs living in them by now.

To acquire a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit, go here www.aibcps.com and send an email to help@reactwell.com The units cost about USD $1500 and when your body is in a hydrated state work in 10 to 30 minutes to disrupt the nanobiochem magnetic tags in your God given body. This in combination with frequencies in the background via audio hifi transmitting “gold element” and “silver element” as well as colloidal silver and gold nanoparticles help to move the body away from magnetism and back to the diamagnetic body that God intended us to have. “Free will” requires a diamagnetic body these days on earth.

List of References

[1] https://physicsworld.com/a/magnetic-vortices-record-history-of-earths-magnetic-field/