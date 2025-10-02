Today, after utilizing a magnetic vortex skyrmion field, I decided to test out two extremes of diamagnetic bismuth and paramagnetic dysprosium that is being evaluated in anti-cancer therapeutics via the spectrum. I prefer to utilize Google AI when searching for elements, spectrum and associated information.

Guess what? it works for me.

Here is what I did. I have my body in a “coherent-disruptive-field” and then transmitted the following sequence via hard-wired headphones to deliver the information via spectrum only, not the actual mass:

Gold (diamagnetic, disassembles nanobiochem mesogen crystals) C60 Fullerene (diamagnetic, strong anti-oxidant) Silver (diamagnetic that has anti-viral, anti-mold, anti-fungus properties) Bismuth (world’s strongest diamagnetic element) Dysprosium (world’s strongest known magnetic fermionic element) Gold (diamagnetic, disassembles nanobiochem mesogen crystals) C60 Fullerene (diamagnetic, strong anti-oxidant)

The objective here is to deliver a “spectrum” sledge-hammer to “contamination” that has synchronzied with an adversarial Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AI BCPS, inclusive of Living Off Of The Land LOTL contamination.

I’m putting together a playlist to sequence these audio files for anyone interested to test out and provide their feedback. Expect the sequence shortly, but for now anyone can just click and test. Keep in mind if you have Sars-Cov-2 or poison nanobiochem factories installed in your body by China CCP evil AI then the addition of frequencies to degrade COVID-19 and other pathogens should be considered.

I’ll share further information on this as a I validate the protocol and associated code base with conversion of elements in the periodic table of elements into spectrum to help people non-invasively disassemble the “invisible arsenal” being slung by China CCP at scale to help humanity avoid a catastrophe of global proportions.

Remember, the two key ingredients are a body that is the “temple of God” full of alkaline water with trace sodium bicarbonate, cellulose through vegetables or in my case I had to go to microcrystalline cellulose and silica dioxide in water due to the severe contamination by neodymium oxide and magnetic lanthanum elements that I was poisoned with AND delivery of the spectrum via hifi audio speakers and system while your body is in the “interference pattern” region or as some audiophiles call it the “action zone”, the use of hard-wired no wireless is required as the nanobiochem can hijack the data and mess with the frequencies via wireless. Headphones also work, provided they are hardwired.

The above protocol is a scalable non-invasive “sledge hammer” to adversarial mesogen crystal systems merged with biological systems that China CCP evil AI has deployed on the world in collaboration with “black hats” and it is globally scalable NOW.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but quantum nanobiochem countermeasures that America’s medical has abjectly failed to address and is a greater sign of the “baby boomer” generation in America dropping the ball and having future generations address “enemy of the state” adversarial quantum nanobiochem “invisible weapons of war” attacking and deceiving the population from the inside out.

There is an old adage: strong people bring good times, good times bring weak people, weak people bring tough times, tough times bring strong people… and the sinusoidal cycle repeats…