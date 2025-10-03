FYI - new information - the Sars-Cov-2 virus and other Gain of Function GoF “smart viruses” holds up in the synthetic biology hydra tentacles and brain parasite tentacles and these immortal organisms can move around inside of another organism (e.g. a person or a ferret). This is one reason why sars-cov-2 tests return negative when people have the sars-cov-2 virus within a hydra or brain parasite - the tentacles are basically nanobiochem factories and can release the “invisible arsenal” paylods through a tentacle tubular or not release an an “insivible arsenal” deployment of poison spikes in the form of Sars-Cov-2 or other venoms. Here are the BRAIN parasites and HYDRAS made with quantum nanobiochem from China for the avoidance of ANY doubt, the tech is real and fielded into Americans NOW:



Figure 1: Synthetic Biology “BRAIN” parasite non-invasively removed from a person part of “Private Client Services” at https://www.aibcps.com with tentacles that were integrated into the teeth of the person siphoning off food eaten to grow and produce Gain of Function GoF “invisible arsenal” splinter cell pathogens. [1]

This with high probability is why the ferrets in the initial vaccine study results can NOT be trusted, cause the study did NOT control for quantum nanobiochem and for coherent-fields due to the use of Valor or comparable glass instead of the normal “borosilicate glass” with boron in it that causes a field-coherence-disruption for internal vial components. Purchasing products in borosilicate glass is more important than ever these days, just make sure to have a flax-based rug underneath or by your tables and bookshelves with the borosilicate glass jars to cushion a fall in case the jar falls off the shelf.

Cause uknown to the scientists trained in biology and genomics, did not realize the test used “valor glass” and injected synthetic biology nanobiochem factories part of China CCP “invisible arsenal” and proxy “black hats” into the ferrets, but also people GLOBALLY. Cause the hydras when the ferrets ate food, grew with the original programming in the vaccine viles and the ferrets were given vaccine in “valor glass or comparable” that linked the ferrets to China’s and proxy “black hat” AI system without the scientists knowing they were cyborging the ferrets with “hydras” and brain parasites containing { mesogens, quantum dots, nanotechnology, graphenes, lanthanum magnetic elements and neodymium } from China and “black hat” proxies to confuse the test results and possibly sabatoge a mRNA platform that does work, but China CCP has convinced America to stop funding on it, so that China CCP can leap frog ahead of America, after stealing NATO’s mRNA platform, then slow and dumb America down, then sell the captured pharmaceutical supply chain from NATO with manufacturing in China, and then export continued “invisible arsenal” Gain of Functon GoF payload attacks into NATO to slow-kill the nation states all in confusion from the initial global “Neurostrike” that has intentional malfunctioning mRNA technology by design.

So, getting back to the ferrets in the study. Those lab test ferrets got quantum uplinked to China’s evil Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical system AI BCPS and then it programmed the ferrets through the researcher’s neurotechnology hardware hacked chipsets in their smart phones to die and mislead the researchers on the results as the hydra and mesogen tech is programmable to synthesize anything or build anything internal to the organism... “smart nanobiochem factories” internal to an organism…. can faux out S&T biological scientists with skewed results so easy with this quantum nanobiochem tech and at scale the tech can DECEIVE THE WORLD. If the ferrets had their own smart phones then the neurotechnology linked to the smart phone would plug-in the ferret to the AI BCPS system that the smart phone hardware reports to, this is why it is important to not use Motorola, Lenovo, Hisense, TPlink, Huawei or EspressIF hardware that has neurotechnology capabilities.

The entire research study on the ferrets needs to be thrown out and redone with quantum nanobiochem monitoring in place and controls for the smart phones (e.g. with smart phones from China chipset supply, non-China chipset supply and no smart phones) by the ferrets to actually do a correct study as well as in a field-coherent-disruptive environment and a non-coherent-field-disruptive environment.

I have zero faith and confidence in any scientific study and publication that does not control for quantum nanobiochem and coherent-fields vs. noncoherent-fields these days going forward for the rest of my life.

PSYOPS are active globally now through at least 20 groups messing with people’s direct perception of reality and that allows humanity to be globally deceived.

REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:

Further, the splinter cell nature of the quantum nanobiochem hydras linked with China AI BCPS when you transmit a destroy frequency the splinter cell that did a surround and enclose on you is everywhere (in electroncis, wifi, routers, hardwired routers, etc. and will attack your internet connect via DoS and BIO DoS, so downloading the frequency sets and playing them locally is required to destroy GoF synthesized splinter cell pathogens internal to your God given body). Last night, I was playing this frequency set and my internet kept getting denial of service DoS attacked and the audio frequency sequence stopped (which stops the degradation of the nanobiochem technology being removed inside of my God given body when I am in the interference pattern “active zone” of the hifi speakers (that enables time domain to be hacked via audio and go after the synthetic biology mesogen near-field linked “parasites”). I was on a VPN, use a pfSense hard-wired router and a laptop with TPM and have a UPS backup on the modem and all hardware… all hardwired and the adversarial AI BCPS contamination (intentional) in me was able to still do a denial of service DoS on the data-flow through use of “containers” in a secure web browser and NOT using Microsoft or Apple O/S.

The attack vector at the current location where I’m at is through the magnetic field at 4 to 10 mG that is lethal and enables me to hack the persistent state reconnect attack vector through the magnetic field and also vibrations and audio due to the “low brow” surrogates on Tik Tok bumping their audio.

Try this frequency set and see if you get a response, keep in mind I’m in a coherent-disruptive-field and to the best extent of my knowledge you are not, but you should “feel” something. Download the audio/video and play it locally and avoid wifi downloads, use hard-wired ethernet. https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=XHTKcT49QG0&si=EGPn88URaOxHIS8R

Figure 2: COVID-19 frequency set delivered via audio found on Youtube music here [2]

List of References:

[1] https:/www.aibcps.com

[2] https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=XHTKcT49QG0&si=EGPn88URaOxHIS8R