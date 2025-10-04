After getting attacked by unknown uknown technology in 2022. I decided to enter the near-field and read the bible, went diamagnetic to reduce my resistance, which minimizes the impact of attacks by fallen angel and “black hat” technologies that utilize “radionics” and require “resistance” (e.g. magnetic, paramagnetic and feromagnetic elements in the human body) and know how to disassemble nanobiochem circuitry actively and passively. So, there are few strings or “neural lace”on me these days from China MSS, UK MI5, Russia KGB and America NSA/CIA/DIA/ONI.

Further, I have working near-field expertise and those that do work with “black hat” tech have “resistance” which the groups that did mess with me due to false-positive by enemies of the state know that I have the capacity and capability to reach out to them at a distance, which makes me a very dangerous man, but I choose to not pursue that path and start to rebuild. That said, I am very aware of the “black hats” with CIA/KGB that ended the cold war as negotiated by a very tiny nation state to start a psycho-civilized society ran by analog and the latest cybernetics through synthetic biology hydras that has a target global population of 200,000,000 people as written in the Georgia Guidestones, which I learned about via word-of-mouth introduction by a random man at La Kretz Innovation Campus LKIC while I was launching the Advanced Prototyping Center APC, the nation’s largest cleantech protyping space in America at the time, before China CCP money went into it and then Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA built a larger-one-up that I helped them with. The knowledge above (able to applied and working), also amplifies the fact that I am a very dangerous man with this knowledge, but again choose to only do good and no evil with the knowledge as that would piss off my creator who commands me to do no evil.

Further, I know CIA/KGB has near-field active AI time adjustment systems as well as “enemies of the state” that can erase a person.

Again, the “black hat” technology all requires “resistance” to work. Eating meats adds a lot of resistance as I’ve already A/B tested that.

Eating vegetables also adds resistance, but order of magnitude less than meats as I’ve already A/B tested that. Therefore, I’ve arrived at the logical conclusion that the bible is correct and in order to accept the Holy Ghosts (not the Holy Spirit, that was changed and old bibles clearly state Holy Ghost(s)), one has to be of water and the spirit, where the water is diamagnetic, sodium bicarbonate with chlorides to bind to technetium pervasive in the world these days to keep it going paramagnetic and keep technetium diamagnetic and the mind should have good angelic intentions with the ten commandments written into the mind through cymatics and biosymmetric and biocongruent spoken word (Hebrew, Avestan or Sanskrit) together to link the “temple of God human body” to the angelic pattern that moves the power of God into the body and over powers the fallen angel “black hat” technology due to the higher potential of the angelic’s light over the fallen angel’s electrons. The small group on earth pulling the strings, utilizes “resistance” and by all means the pollution pervasive on earth has now entered the “neodymium oxide” magnetic phase enabling total control of a person through “radionics” and also “artificial intelligence bio cyber physical systems AI BCPS that require quantum nanobiochem to operate and magnetic quantum nanobiochem for total control. The hydras and brain parasites for optogenetic, audio, thought, taste, sense and motor control complete the installation of the “whole world locked up” system by the “black hats” currently being globally deployed through use of China CCP PLA MSS.