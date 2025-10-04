While I’ve been repairing my God given body from this quantum magnetic nanobiochem attack in 2022 that went from “perch mode 3rd party observer” to “key-signal: conversion terrorism failed attempt them slow-kill degrade” and reverse engineering the advanced weaponry out of my system… I’ve been able to isolate from the various nanobiochem quantum silos that have been plunked down on each nation state, but also various population subsets, regions synchronized due to local inept electrical utility dirty harmonic fields and what not as I’ve been transitioning my body from a contaminated state (intentional) to a diamagnetic state.

Figure 1: Dynamic regulation of DNA with nucleic acids. Note the specific statement “artificial DNA” and “noncanonical nucleic acids” (e.g. altering our creator’s genome) where the researchers are all based out of China CCP PLA MSS laboratories and linked Universities[1]

Based upon the advanced technology removed from my God given body and the damage to my genome, while actively repairing it and comparing various food inputs, such as Kosher clean meat, fish, bird, dairy, etc. and then downselecting to clean vegetables and fruits and then eliminating majority of the fruits and replacing the fruits with herbs, roots and seed/flower extracts the insights here are profound for those that can reach this signal.

Given the “splinter-cell” quantum nanobiochem on earth everywhere, the entire earth is being restructured as an “invisible” quantum nanobiochem war is being waged between earth’s various Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical Systems AI BCPS and at the entire time the entire earth is on-average kept blind to that fact.

Here is what I’m now very well aware of are key decision points for people, self-aware:

The time of day that you eat is more important now than ever What you consume (input) into your body is more important than ever Where you consume (input) into your body is more important than ever Who you consume food and drink (input) into your body with (e.g. dining out) is more important than ever. This includes who is around you while you eat in a common room or a synchronized field or both. The spectrum and more importantly magnetic field that you live in can trap you into China’s adversarial quantum magnetic nanobiochem system and the utter failure of electrical utilities globally, specifically those on 60 Hz (not a subharmonic of the open pit mining of neodymium, pushed by China to electrify the world with electric cars, while at the same time a dual-use pollutant to lock-up populations into China’s AI BCPS).

Here is what Google’s AI says about quantum nanobiochem:

Quantum nanobiochem, a portmanteau for quantum nanobiochemistry, is an emerging, interdisciplinary field that applies the principles of quantum mechanics to biological and chemical systems at the nanoscale.

It explores how quantum phenomena influence the behavior of molecules and atoms in living systems and seeks to manipulate them for novel applications.

Core fields of study

This field brings together several areas of research to study how quantum effects shape biochemical processes:

Quantum biochemistry: This sub-field applies quantum mechanics to understand the electronic structure and function of biological molecules. It examines processes like enzyme catalysis and vision, where the quantum behavior of electrons is critical.

Quantum biology: Researchers study biological functions, from photosynthesis to bird navigation, that may rely on quantum phenomena such as superposition, entanglement, and quantum tunneling.

Quantum materials and nanoscience: This area explores how quantum effects manifest in materials at the atomic level, particularly novel materials like atom-thin van der Waals materials and quantum dots. These materials have unique electronic and optical properties that can be controlled for specific applications.

Nanobiophotonics: This field focuses on how light interacts with nanomaterials and biological systems. By using nanomaterials with unique optical properties, scientists can develop advanced tools for molecular bioimaging, biosensors, and medical diagnosis. Applications and research

The fusion of quantum mechanics, nanotechnology, and biochemistry is leading to innovations across various fields:

Drug discovery and medicine: Quantum modeling and simulations of biological systems can significantly improve the drug discovery process. Researchers can use quantum computing to analyze how new molecules interact with biochemical structures, leading to personalized medicine and a better understanding of disease.

Bio-nanodevices: The properties of materials at the nano-bio interface can be harnessed to create novel devices. Research groups have explored technologies like bio-inspired nanomaterials for quantum computing components, bio-templated quantum dots, and biosensors.

Medical imaging: Quantum dots, which are semiconductor nanocrystals, are being developed for advanced medical imaging. Their size-tunable emission spectra and stability make them ideal for applications such as fluorescent probes and photodynamic therapy for cancer.

Energy and sustainability: Scientists are studying quantum effects in biological systems like photosynthesis to develop more efficient energy harvesting and storage technologies. The convergence of quantum, nano, and biotech is also being explored for advancements in fuel efficiency. Future outlook and challenges

While the field shows immense promise, significant challenges remain:

Maintaining quantum coherence: Quantum effects are fragile and susceptible to decoherence from environmental noise, especially in the warm, wet environment of biological systems. Protecting and controlling quantum states at room temperature is a major hurdle.

Hardware and scalability: Building scalable quantum computing hardware remains a major challenge. The integration of quantum processors with classical systems and the development of robust error correction are necessary to handle complex biological data.

Interdisciplinary collaboration: Progress requires seamless collaboration between experts in quantum physics, materials science, and biology. Different terminologies, research methodologies, and challenges can impede communication.

Cost and accessibility: The hardware and expertise required for quantum technologies are expensive and currently inaccessible to many researchers. This can hinder progress and potentially create barriers to innovation.

Despite these hurdles, experts predict that advancements in hardware and software will lead to breakthroughs in quantum biology and chemistry within the coming decade.

List of References

[1] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41427-021-00309-9?fromPaywallRec=false