Elohim Cepher 111: SV40 Reported by Tufts University School of Medicine & Legorreta Cancer Center in Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines
SV40 was banned from vaccines due to the Polio vaccine issues. SV40 has been detected in the COVID-19 "vaccines" along with an abrupt uptick in cancers, where SV40 is a known cancer causing virus.
https://www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/slides-2025-09-18-19/06-el-deiry-kuperwasser-covid-508.pdf
SV-40 Background
What does SV40 do to humans?
The polyomavirus simian virus 40 (SV40) is a known oncogenic DNA virus which induces primary brain and bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and lymphomas in laboratory animals. Persuasive evidence now indicates that SV40 is causing infections in humans today and represents an emerging pathogen.
When was SV40 banned?
SV40 was present in cancers of people who either had or had not received the polio vaccines that were contaminated with SV40. SV40 has not been present in any vaccine since 1963.Apr 28, 2020
