These are the essential oils for the healing room, bedroom, kitchen, laundry room, living spaces, etc.

The light essential oil dispensers that I received today on behalf of a private client, only need the actual essential oil, no other material required then it atomizes it into the room. I’ve tested many other essential oil diffusers and none are at the level of these light (biophoton) essential oil misters that utilizes a borosilicate glass enclosure and a wooden base with no wireless, just a basic knob to turn and a sensor for light sequence to be activated.

The essential oils are the ones listed and referenced in the bible. I’ve started first with Myrrh and Cinnamon. Of course peppermint is a required oil as well these days to degrade Sars-Cov-2 spike protein strains, specifically peppermint plant menthol extract.

The combination of sound, light, salt and essential oils are accessible to many people globally. However, sadly for those that took the COVID jabs with known DNA fragments in the supply chain the usage of scalar waves modulated at DNA removal frequencies is also required to purge the DNA contamination in the human genome. This is why I dedicated time and resources to prototyping a healing room that can be replicated to help others in need. One healing room per household and then use of the essential oils, sound, light and salt in the remainder of the residence is a good start to returning your family to a state of cleanliness to reduce “resistance”, increase your frequency and move closer to the angelics’ God given pattern that has been obfuscated over the centuries to deceive humankind intentionally, through people’s lack of knowledge on an unintentional and at times intentional basis where misinformation is communicated.

Essential oils are referred in the Bible as fragrances, ointments and sweet savors. The number of times essential oils find mention in the Bible is around 600. Some of the essential oils of the Bible are as follows: [1]

Cinnamon

Frankincense

Myrrh

Hyssop

Cedarwood

Spikenard

Cassia

Sandalwood

Cypress

Calamus

Rose of Sharon

The proper diffusion of these essential oils is required and the best known diffuser that I have tested is this one:

Figure 1: light biophoton based nebulizing diffuser made of borosilicate glass and a wooden base with no CCP chipsets, but Taiwan chipset to operate it and no wireless. Runs off of a 12 volt circuit input to the control board. [2]

The combination of essential oil, light, scalar wave modulation at DNA sequences to remove DNA contamination now globally present in the human genome through healing room technology is required for humankind to move forward without being cellular debased, above and beyond prior virus cellular debasing over the past centuries.

List of References

[1] https://gyalabs.com/blogs/essential-oils/essential-oils-in-the-bible?srsltid=AfmBOopK1w6a1IlxWaSmeXAOteE3RMCzUxFfBIxf0KVo38HMbouuJ40e

[2] https://organicaromas.com/products/essential-oil-diffuser-aromatherapy-radiance/

[3] https://www.aibcps.com

[4] https://www.elohimcepher.com