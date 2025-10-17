Here is a cognitive conundrum that confirms just how messed up people are in understanding how the world actually works and that their habits are abjectly wrong.

Families with silverware have somehow forgotten that it is anti-viral and anti-microbial and is healthier to eat with than stainless steel or other bamboo type forks, knives and spoons. Being born with a silver spoon isn’t a wealth or elite thing, it’s a health thing, but people with silverware have been brainwashed to think it’s too good to be used and shouldn’t be used except on special occasions or simply put on display.

Well I’d like to say that is completely wrong. People should be eating with their silverware every day at every meal. You don’t even need an entire set, just a simple knife, spoon and fork if you can’t afford a complete formal etiquette dining set with specialized knives, forks and spoons. Seriously, put off that trip to the movies or some other waste of money such as cheap imported junk from China CCP that is designed to hurt you and simply save up and go buy some sterling silver 0.925 fork, knife and spoon.

The combination of eating with a knife, spoon and fork of sterling silver and daily colloidal silver nanoparticle ions is an extremely healthy daily routine. I first started to practice the colloidal silver nanoparticle ions and that has been a life saver. Now I'm going to move forward with a set of silveware that is solid sterling silver 0.925.

One important note, the recent mRNA genomic global attack by CCP and black hat IC has random pieces of DNA in the mRNA vaccines and associated supply chains. I have not seen the sequencing on that DNA or the splinter cell quantum nanobiochem shedding from people, but do have this insight. The DNA fragments have poisoned the genome of the people that are taking mRNA DNA contaminated vaccines and also the people shedding splinter cell quantum nanobiochem that are sick and have disease are replicating that disease into others around them. There is a bifurcation between the healthy and the diseased on earth going down now due to the covert COVID CCP and black hat IC attack on humanity.

Literally, whatever disease a person had that took those COVID jabs and other supply chain contaminated splinter cell (e.g. prior flu vaccines) that China CCP supply chain contaminated with their nanotech pharma, those people are splinter cell spreading the disease frequency transmissions through the nanotechnology shedding that inherits the biological diseased information. This is the closest to the truth that I can get to as of today. Of course Elohim’s angels know more than I do:

Figure 1: Raphael, at times has historically healed humankind per Elohim’s command.

Figure 2: Uriel is known as the “pattern” angel and has alot more insight into what I’m writing about here than I do with respect to the human genome, nanotechnology, self-replication of synthetic biology and hologram pattern inheritance of the underlying biological matter of a human and how the synthetic biology overlay amplifies the underlying properties of the biological tissues (healthy or diseased).