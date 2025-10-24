I’m finding the combination of alpha arbutin and vitamin c is helping to address genomic weaponry fallout in times of unrestricted war. Regarding vision, the use of alpha arbutin decreases melanin production that increases the blue light reflection of the eye that results in more yellow light entering the eye that results in more destruction of the genomic Gu weaponry by China CCP PLA MSS. There is also an interaction between vitamin C and the alpha arbutin - of course I’m dosing these through the molecular weight MW hologram imprint into my body in the near field to speed-up the effect at 1.5x speed of light, as such the feedback loop of the improvement/lack of improvement is accelerated with this advanced proven physics technology that N. Tesla and K. Meyl already proved out over a century ago.

Figure 1: Yellow Turbin Peasant Attack on Failed Chinese Government. Use of yellow to counter wicked Chinese government use of “Gu” technologies, now redeployed globally on humanity. [1]

People with blue eyes don’t notice the main impact of the genomic Gu that integrates into the optogenetic cortex. I’m curious do you have blue eyes or other eye color, this will help as a data point for my work countering the covert genomic weaponry by CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state. Keep in mind the same groups behind WW2 never quit, jjust went back to the drawing board and started attacking humanity at the genomic level covertly and using nation states like black hat IC in America and then CCP PLA MSS in China to effectuate their agenda that failed to be deployed in WW2.

Arbutin is a compound derived from plants like bearberry that is used in skincare for its skin-brightening and hyperpigmentation-reducing properties. It is a gentler, less irritating alternative to hydroquinone because it inhibits tyrosinase, an enzyme crucial for melanin production. While effective on its own for general brightening, it is often used in conjunction with other ingredients like ascorbic acid and alpha hydroxy acids for more stubborn conditions like melasma.

My next step is to add lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin to further help minimize blue light damage and maximize eyesight repair and recovery.

List of References

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yellow_Turban_Rebellion