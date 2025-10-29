Here is a quick data point for everyone to be aware of, as only a few discerning types are aware of this fact. The original medical profession pattern was the Staff of Ascelpius that has a rod and what people think was a snake on it, when in fact it was Dracunculus medinensis, known as the fiery serpant by the Israelites.

Figure 0: Rod of Ascelpius is the correct pattern for an MD educated in a healing system that focuses on medicine and patients. Avoid the two snakes and wings on a staff, that is symbol of deception and commerce with no focus on medicine’s core values of healing.

The correct pattern is the “Rod of Ascelpius” that has a worm/snake/vine wrapped around a staff. The incorrect pattern is the caduceus coil, the caduceus is a staff with two snakes entwined around it and often a pair of wings on top. It is the traditional staff of the Greek god Hermes (Mercury), the messenger of the gods, and is a symbol of commerce, negotiation, and heraldry, NOT medicine.

Historically, the only known way to attack and remove the “Dracunculus medinesis” worm parasite (does not get killed by anti-worm medications) was to get a wooden stick and start to slowly wind it out of the body by spinning the worm on the stick over a period of two weeks.

Figure 1: Dracunculus medinesis being wrapped around a wooden stick to remove it from the person over a period of two weeks. [1]

Figure 2: Rod of Ascelpius the correct symbol (e.g. pattern) for medicine

Figure 3: worm on a stick

