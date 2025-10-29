Elohim Cepher 115: How to Discern if a Medical Doctor MD was educated in a Failed Commerce system or Healing system based upon their Pattern/Symbol Worn
Here is information for rapid discernment of a medical professional MD training in a healing system or a system built on profit and commerce by simply looking at the pattern they wear. Ascelpius rod.
Here is a quick data point for everyone to be aware of, as only a few discerning types are aware of this fact. The original medical profession pattern was the Staff of Ascelpius that has a rod and what people think was a snake on it, when in fact it was Dracunculus medinensis, known as the fiery serpant by the Israelites.
The correct pattern is the “Rod of Ascelpius” that has a worm/snake/vine wrapped around a staff. The incorrect pattern is the caduceus coil, the caduceus is a staff with two snakes entwined around it and often a pair of wings on top. It is the traditional staff of the Greek god Hermes (Mercury), the messenger of the gods, and is a symbol of commerce, negotiation, and heraldry, NOT medicine.
Historically, the only known way to attack and remove the “Dracunculus medinesis” worm parasite (does not get killed by anti-worm medications) was to get a wooden stick and start to slowly wind it out of the body by spinning the worm on the stick over a period of two weeks.
