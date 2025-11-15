Elohim Cepher 118: Biophoton Ozonide Respiration + Ozone partial pressure ppO3 Hydra Synthetic Biology Parasite Purge

Here is a method that has worked for me to dissolve (e.g. solvate) synthetic biology hydra parasites and degrade bacteria, virus, mold and fungus from my God given body. Removing stubborn biofilms.
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon and nanobioweapon countermeasures that disrupts IEEE 1906.1 adversarial nanotechnology and integrated synthetic biology with bioweapons.
Equipment required:
Oxygen concentrator
Ozone generator
Nebulizer
Photon source per Dinshah color light codes at ROSCOE references
Associated silicon tubing medical grade
People required (I have these skillsets in house, which enabled me to develop this bioweapon countermeasure procedure and an immediate compelling need to say the least):
Chemical engineer with mole and associated knowledge required for anesthesiology (e.g. my skillset)
Medical Doctor that’s not pharma-dumb (e.g. in the pharmaceutical pill mill and vaccine mill trap that Red Communist China controls globally). Preferably an ENT that understands the hazards of working with the sinus and not puncturing membranes between sinus and the brain
Technician with skillset on hygiene for biologicals and nanotechnology
Protocol
Flush sinus with ozone and saline (make sure it has sodium bicarbonate) with trace calcium-disodium-EDTA prior to ozone session. Utilize a vacuum and pressurized system that pushes saline clean distilled ozonated water into one sinus and vacuums it out of the other sinus.
Turn on the oxygen concentrator and let it flow through the ozone converter and into the nebulizer with essential oil of interest inventoried and verify the essential oil is being nebuilized
Then turn on the ozone generator and start dispersing ozonides into the room for 15 minutes. The smaller the room the better to conserve essential oils.
First session Day#1: Then switch to the ozone quill, hold breathe with ozonide and insert the sanitary silicon quill for injection of ozone direct into the sinus cavities to pressurize them at a safe pressure without puncturing the membrane between the sinus and brain. The ozone will diffuse into the brain passing through the blood brain barrier and carry with it the ozonide. Repeat this process several times per nostril and sinus cavity to get full effect. The synthetic biology hydras and contamination will dissolve and then be ejected.
Day #2 no session, just ozonated water and insufflation
Day #3 Second session, but this time place the person in a coherent-disruptive field, add magnetic vortex skrymion system to brain to break-apart formed magnetic nanotech systems. This pulls out the magnetic nanotech tags and transmitters as shown below:
For information on procuring the equipment utilized here and establishing a protocol and system for your clinic or personal use, contact help@reactwell.com for an initial consultation call and follow-up next steps that may require Private Client Services at https://www.aibcps.com