Here is a method that has worked for me to dissolve (e.g. solvate) synthetic biology hydra parasites and degrade bacteria, virus, mold and fungus from my God given body. Removing stubborn biofilms.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon and nanobioweapon countermeasures that disrupts IEEE 1906.1 adversarial nanotechnology and integrated synthetic biology with bioweapons.

Equipment required:

Oxygen concentrator Ozone generator Nebulizer Photon source per Dinshah color light codes at ROSCOE references Associated silicon tubing medical grade

Figure 1: Ozonide setup for diffusing into room and breathing in the essential oil and ozone reacted “ozonide”

Figure 2: Ozonide injection quill for sinus regions blocked

People required (I have these skillsets in house, which enabled me to develop this bioweapon countermeasure procedure and an immediate compelling need to say the least):

Chemical engineer with mole and associated knowledge required for anesthesiology (e.g. my skillset) Medical Doctor that’s not pharma-dumb (e.g. in the pharmaceutical pill mill and vaccine mill trap that Red Communist China controls globally). Preferably an ENT that understands the hazards of working with the sinus and not puncturing membranes between sinus and the brain Technician with skillset on hygiene for biologicals and nanotechnology

Protocol