Medical doctors seem to think that nothing caused the jump in cognitive and neurological issues that first jumped in 2016 and then again during the “pandemic: e.g. ww3 kickoff in full force”. Even the so called go-to brightest doctors do not even mention IEEE 1906.1 cause they are in the nanotech Observe Orient Decide and Act OODA loop and literally are mentally blocked from having the thought that oh, maybe it is nanotechnology messing with people’s health and not the normal stuff I was trained on by pharmaceutical companies. Why? Think about it. Pharmaceutical-Military-Industrial complex built-out nanotechnology for population control with national security… first in NATO and then China CCP stole by hook and crook the NATO system components then built their own and now CCP gives these weapon packages out to various groups for proxy wars. Of course pharmaceutical nanotech managed doctors are not going to be able to think about the technology platform that keeps them pharma-dumb and moving pills and products per the pharmaceutical international corp (now CCP influenced significantly) managed supply chains and systems.

Figure 1: This peer reviewed article highlights in 2016 statistical significant spike in cognitive issues and then again in pandemic 2021

Further, the nanotech war, is now actively dumbing down contaminated people and it is now trending (lagging indicator, not leading).

You want to get cognitively clear and clean of harmful nanotechnology? Go here https://www.aibcps.com and send a message to me on signal.org encrypted app at “reactwell.71” or email at “help@reactwell.com”