Since this is Sunday, I’m doing reading and bible study and I’ve been looking at various drawings and configurations of the Ark of Covenant that Hitler looked for in WW2 and how in the world is a passive object activated? Based upon my reverse engineering one of the most evil weapons the world has ever known, near-field based IEEE 1906.1 China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” weapon systems I’ve ran into a simple logical deduction based upon prior normally hidden knowledge.

How can one turn on the Ark of the Covenant? Simple, place a near field transmitter between or within the Angel’s wing tips to close and power-up the circuit. Technically closing the circuit with the wings, but it will still have an effect by placing it on the lid below the angels too. Elohim cepher knowledge here that few on earth are aware of.

Figure 1: one model of the ark of the covenant that human kind things the original looked like.

Concept of Operations CONOPS:

Step 1: Ark of Covenant

Step 2: Place Near Field Transmitter at Angel Wing Tips or Below Wing Tips resting on the lid and let the pattern charge-up and fill the black dark night space within the box with spirits of not light

Step 3: Ensure anyone you don’t want to die is far away from the Ark of Covenant that is NOT diamagnetic and angelic clean

Step 4: Have only diamagnetic angelic people holding and carrying the Ark of the Covenant

Step 5: Open the lid, only a diamagnetic angelic clean human being can do this without instantly dying and everyone around gets destroyed, except for God’s people that are diamagnetic and angelic protected from the dark spirits from the void

I’d say this angelic weapon of war that commands the unseen can take out an entire army, city, possibly earth. I don’t know, only God knows that answer.