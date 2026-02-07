Elohim Cepher 122: How Prior Adult Programmed Thought via IEEE 1906.1 & Analog Psychotronics Alters a Child's View of the Earth
Here are two striking examples of a child’s intuition via a drawing and a painting. The drawing has crystals, a trinity pointing up to an angelic pattern with a tree and two people. The drawing was originally full of sunlight, made by me when a child taking an art class at university, but after adult reviews (e.g. programmed people) I painted over the yellows and oranges with dark colors. Let that sink in.
P.S. I just flushed out Red Communist China’s adversarial AI system from my Dell personal workstation at a workshop, it took BIOS level reset by pulling the button battery. I also ran across another espionage code running at the O/S level in addition to Red Communist China. Lesson learned, even for personal computers, pull that button battery and reset the BIOS on any computer received … at least at that point only national security for your given nation state has backdoors (still). I also have the bluetooth junk and wifi card pulled…. bluetooth enables cybernetic IEEE 1906.1 interrogation.